"Mirror Box Extensions" ist nicht nur "wörtlich", sondern auch thematisch und konzeptuell eine Erweiterung und Ausarbeitung meiner 2014 entstandenen Komposition "Mirror Box (Flesh+Prosthesis #3").

In "Mirror Box (Flesh+Prosthesis #3") diente ein (pseudo)-medizinisches Gerät namens "mirror box" als poetischer Ausgangspunkt, von dem aus eine hybride Komposition entworfen wurde, die von den Körpern der Interpreten und ihren technologischen Erweiterungen/Prothesen handelt.

"Indem Technologie sich vermehrt und mikrominiaturisiert wird, ist sie biokompatibel – sowohl hinsichtlich ihres Ausmaßes als auch ihres Materials – und wird zum Bestandteil des Körpers. Diese prothetischen Erweiterungen und Implantate sind nicht nur Ersatz für Körperteile, die verletzt oder amputiert wurden. Es sind prothetische Objekte, die die Architektur des Körpers vergrößern, konstruierte ‚Erweiterungsssysteme' von Körpern und Körperteilen, räumlich getrennt, aber elektronisch verbunden."

(Stelarc über sein Projekt Ear On Arm – http://stelarc.org/?catID=20242, 3.12.2014)

"Der Spiegelkasten ist eine Behandlungsform gegen Phantomschmerzen nach einer Amputation, bei der gesunde Gliedmaße des Patienten gespiegelt werden und somit die amputierten Gliedmaßen für ihn scheinbar wieder vorhanden sind. In der ursprünglichen Form besteht die Spiegelanordnung aus einem oben offenen Kasten mit zwei Löchern, durch die der Patient seinen gesunden Arm und den amputierten Stumpf des anderen Arms stecken kann. Dieser Kasten ist mittig zwischen den Löchern durch eine senkrechte nach links und rechts spiegelnde Trennwand halbiert. Betrachtet der Patient den Kasten etwas seitlich, sieht er seine gelähmte Phantomhand im Spiegel und hat das Gefühl, diese (über seine gesunde Hand) nun bewegen zu können und somit beispielsweise sie aus einer (imaginären) schmerzhaften Position in eine angenehmere Position zu bewegen."

(http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiegeltherapie, 11.08.2015)

In "Mirror Box Extensions" wird die Hybridisierung in Richtung der Fragestellung geführt, wie wir diese erweiterten Körper und die Umgebung, in der sie existieren, "wahrnehmen".

Die unmittelbare Interaktion mit oder die Wahrnehmung von physischer Realität (ein Körper, eine Umgebung, ein körperlich erzeugter Klang) unterscheidet sich sehr von einem durch Vermittlungsebenen (Videoprojektion, Lautsprecher, Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet, Überwachungskamera, Kamera) gefilterten Vorgang. Mirror Box Extensions versucht, diese Differenz greifbar zu machen, die Spiegel hinter der Bühne zu erweitern und eine seltsam labyrinthische, hybride Vermittlungsmaschine zu schaffen, in der sich Interpreten und Publikum gefangen finden.

Postscriptum:

Am 12. April 2015 organisierte die Gruppe Holograms for Freedom einen virtuellen Protestmarsch gegen das umstrittene "Bürgersicherheitsgesetz" vor dem spanischen Parlament. Nach diesem Gesetz ist die unerlaubte Versammlung vor Regierungsgebäuden illegal. So war ein virtueller Protestmarsch die einzige Möglichkeit, einer Verhaftung zu entgehen. "Du darfst deine Meinung nur sagen, wenn du ein Hologramm wirst", sagte der Sprecher des Protests.

English

"Mirror Box Extensions" is not only literally an extension and elaboration of the composition "Mirror Box (Flesh+Prosthesis #3)" (2014), but also thematically and conceptually.

In "Mirror Box (Flesh+Prosthesis #3)" a (pseudo)medical device called "mirror box" served as a poetical point of departure to create a hybrid composition that musically deals with the performer's bodies and their technological extensions/prostheses.

"As technology proliferates and microminiaturizes it becomes biocompatible in both scale and substance and is incorporated as a component of the body. These prosthetic attachments and implants are not simply replacements for a part of the body that has been traumatized or has been amputated. These are prosthetic objects that augment the body's architecture, engineering extended operational systems of bodies and bits of bodies, spatially separated but electronically connected." (Stelarc on his project "Ear On Arm"

– http://stelarc.org/?catID=20242, accessed 3rd of December 2014)

"A mirror box is a box with two mirrors in the center (one facing each way), to help alleviate phantom limbpain, in which patients feel they still have a limb after having it amputated. In a mirror box the patient places the good limb into one side, and the stump into the other. The patient then looks into the mirror on the side with good limb and makes "mirror symmetric" movements, as a symphony conductor might, or as we do when we clap our hands. Because the subject is seeing the reflected image of the good hand moving, it appears as if the phantom limb is also moving. Through the use of this artificial visual feedback it becomes possible for the patient to "move" the phantom limb, and to unclench it from potentially painful positions."

(http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mirror_box, accessed 3rd of december 2014 )

In "Mirror Box Extensions" the hybridisation is extended to how we perceive these augmented bodies and the environment in which they exist.

Directly interacting with or perceiving a physical reality (a body, an environment, a physically produced sound) is very different from doing so filtered through a layer of mediations (video projection, loud speaker, laptop, smartphone, tablet, security cam, webcam, …). Mirror Box Extensions tries to touch onto these differences, extending the mirrors beyond the stage, creating a strange labyrinthine hybrid machine of mediations into which the performers and the audience find themselves caught.

Post Scriptio:

On the 12th of April 2015 the group "Holograms for Freedom" organised a virtual protest march in front of the Spanish parliament in Madrid against the controversial Citizen Safety Law. Under the new so-called "Citizens Safety Law" it is illegal to gather in front of government buildings without permission from authorities. Organising a virtual protest march was the only way they wouldn't get arrested. "You will only be allowed to express yourself if you become a hologram", according to the spokesperson of the protest.