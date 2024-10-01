Die Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 in Bildern

Vergessen Sie Sachertorte und Dreivierteltakt! Wien hat mehr zu bieten. Wir erkunden die Stadt abseits der touristischen Pfade, philosophieren auf einer Parkbank am Zentralfriedhof über die "scheene Leich", steigen begleitet von den Zitherklängen des "dritten Manns" hinab in die Katakomben. Derweil eröffnet Johannes Brahms die Weltausstellung, eine blinde klassische Pianistin greift in die Tasten eines Flügels, Gershwin nippt im Kaffeehaus an einer Melange und wir genießen beim Heurigen ein Glaserl Wein. Andreas Maurer entführt uns an Orte seiner Heimatstadt.