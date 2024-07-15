Mittagskonzert vom 15.7.2024

Wallis Bird (Gesang & Gitarre)
SPARK - die klassische Band
Hildegard von Bingen:
O virtus sapientiae
Björk:
Oceania
Amy Beach:
A mirage
Clara Schumann:
Liebst du um Schönheit
Fanny Hensel:
There be none of beauty's daughters
Wallis Bird:
What's wrong with changing?
Isabella Leonarda:
Sonata op. 16 Nr. 9
Maria Theresia von Paradis:
Sicilienne
Tori Amos:
Cloud on my tongue
Billie Holiday:
Now or never
Kate Bush:
Babooshka
Wallis Bird:
Home
Germaine Tailleferre:
Larghetto
Anohni:
Daylight and the sun
Joni Mitchell:
Big yellow taxi
Sandie Wollasch:
Believer
Janis Joplin:
Mercedes Benz
Elena Kats-Chernin:
Fast blue village
Wallis Bird:
Dr. James Barry
Carole King:
A natural woman
Wallis Bird:
Vision of Venus
(Konzert vom 15. Mai 2024 in Allensbach)
Luise Adolpha Le Beau:
Klaviertrio d-Moll op.15
Trio Parnassus
(Konzert vom 4. Oktober 2023 in Tübingen)
Clara Schumann:
Romanze a-Moll op.21 Nr.1
Konstanze Eickhorst (Klavier)
Bodenseefestival 2024
