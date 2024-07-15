Mittagskonzert vom 15.7.2024

Bodenseefestival 2024

Wallis Bird (Gesang & Gitarre)

SPARK - die klassische Band

Hildegard von Bingen:

O virtus sapientiae

Björk:

Oceania

Amy Beach:

A mirage

Clara Schumann:

Liebst du um Schönheit

Fanny Hensel:

There be none of beauty's daughters

Wallis Bird:

What's wrong with changing?

Isabella Leonarda:

Sonata op. 16 Nr. 9

Maria Theresia von Paradis:

Sicilienne

Tori Amos:

Cloud on my tongue

Billie Holiday:

Now or never

Kate Bush:

Babooshka

Wallis Bird:

Home

Germaine Tailleferre:

Larghetto

Anohni:

Daylight and the sun

Joni Mitchell:

Big yellow taxi

Sandie Wollasch:

Believer

Janis Joplin:

Mercedes Benz

Elena Kats-Chernin:

Fast blue village

Wallis Bird:

Dr. James Barry

Carole King:

A natural woman

Wallis Bird:

Vision of Venus

(Konzert vom 15. Mai 2024 in Allensbach)



Luise Adolpha Le Beau:

Klaviertrio d-Moll op.15

Trio Parnassus

(Konzert vom 4. Oktober 2023 in Tübingen)



Clara Schumann:

Romanze a-Moll op.21 Nr.1

Konstanze Eickhorst (Klavier)