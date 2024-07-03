Sonic Wilderness

Von Ulrich Kriest

Diese Reihe unternimmt Expeditionen in Randgebiete und Zwischenwelten des Jazz: Improv, Electronica, Klangkunst, Noise, Ambient oder Rock - hier kommen Neuveröffentlichungen und Entdeckungen zu Gehör, die sonst on air kaum zu haben sind. Abenteuerliche Klänge für abenteuerlustige Ohren.

Mark Hollis / Tim Friese-Greene:

Taphead/ Album: More Human

Splashgirl feat. Robert Aki Aubrey Lowe



Kevin Starrs:

Nell' ora blu/ Album: Nell' Ora Blu

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats



Natalia Cappa (lyrics: Jorge Sad Levi):

La Culor dil Tiempu/ Album: Una

Natalia Cappa



Laurel Halo:

Belleville/ Album: Atlas

Laurel Halo

Coby Sey



Fred Frith:

Schlechte Gewissen/ Album: Guitar Solos / Fifty

Fred Frith



David Grubbs / Jim O' Rourke:

The Seasons Reverse (live)/ Album: We have Dozens of Titles

Gastr des Sol



Sean O' Hagan:

Hey Panda/ Album: Hey Panda

The High Llamas



Splashgirl:

More Human/ Album: More Human

Splashgirl



Jay Glass Dubs:

Devotional Song One/ Two Devotional Songs

for Spacemen 3 in the Style of Love Inc.

Jay Glass Dubs



Kevin Starrs:

Ritorno all' oscurità/ Album: Nell' Ora Blu

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats