Sayonara – Rückblick auf 2023 verstorbene Musiker*innen

Harry Belafonte, Jane Birkin, Burt Bacharach, Jeff Beck, … Auch in diesem Jahr sind viele hervorragende Künstler*innen gestorben - und das war nur ein Teil von Buchstabe „B“. Wir haben dreizehn ausgewählt und blicken zurück auf ihr Leben und Werk.

Musikliste:

Sayonara

The Pogues

Album: Sayonara



Jane B.

Jane Birkin

Album: Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg



The dog song (Your dog)

Harry Belafonte

Album: Belafonte on campus



Over, under, sideways, down

The Yardbirds

Album: Zounds Guitar Heroes, Vol. 5: Jeff Beck - Blue wind



Help

Tina Turner

Album: Private dancer



Mi dici che stai bene con me

Toto Cutugno

Album: Solo noi



Do you know the way to San José

Dionne Warwick

Album: The definitive collection



Dream dancing

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Album: Love For Sale



Yagmur

Erkin Koray

Album: Love, peace & poetry - Turkish Psychedelic Music



You make me feel so free

Sinéad O'Connor

Album: No prima donna- The songs of Van Morrison



Wooden ships

Crosby, Stills & Nash

Album: Crosby, Stills & Nash



(Ich steh' auf) Berlin

Ideal

Album: Pop 2000 (CD 4): Pop 01



Sugar man

Rodriguez

Album: Cold Fact



If you could read my mind

Gordon Lightfoot

Album: If you could read my mind