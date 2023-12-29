Sayonara – Rückblick auf 2023 verstorbene Musiker*innen

Harry Belafonte, Jane Birkin, Burt Bacharach, Jeff Beck, … Auch in diesem Jahr sind viele hervorragende Künstler*innen gestorben - und das war nur ein Teil von Buchstabe „B“. Wir haben dreizehn ausgewählt und blicken zurück auf ihr Leben und Werk.
Musikliste:
Sayonara
The Pogues
Album: Sayonara
Jane B.
Jane Birkin
Album: Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg
The dog song (Your dog)
Harry Belafonte
Album: Belafonte on campus
Over, under, sideways, down
The Yardbirds
Album: Zounds Guitar Heroes, Vol. 5: Jeff Beck - Blue wind
Help
Tina Turner
Album: Private dancer
Mi dici che stai bene con me
Toto Cutugno
Album: Solo noi
Do you know the way to San José
Dionne Warwick
Album: The definitive collection
Dream dancing
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Album: Love For Sale
Yagmur
Erkin Koray
Album: Love, peace & poetry - Turkish Psychedelic Music
You make me feel so free
Sinéad O'Connor
Album: No prima donna- The songs of Van Morrison
Wooden ships
Crosby, Stills & Nash
Album: Crosby, Stills & Nash
(Ich steh' auf) Berlin
Ideal
Album: Pop 2000 (CD 4): Pop 01
Sugar man
Rodriguez
Album: Cold Fact
If you could read my mind
Gordon Lightfoot
Album: If you could read my mind