Austra, Ren Harvieu und Helgen

Bewältigung einer toxischen Beziehung, Genesungsgesang und Musik gegen den Machbarkeitswahn

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Tolyqyn" der gleichnamigen Band.

We got struck by lightning

Stu Larsen

CD: Marigold

It's amazing

Austra

CD: HiRUDiN

I wish I knew

Forest Blakk

CD: I wish I knew

Without him

Margaret Glaspy

CD: Devotion

Ditch

Tolyqyn

CD: Tolyqyn

Prison cell

Tolyqyn

CD: Tolyqyn

Yarará

Malena Zavala

CD: La Yarará

Lifeguard

Nahko and Medicine for the People

CD: Nahko and Medicine for the People

Alexandra

Laura Marling

Song for our Daughter

Woran hat es gelegen

Helgen

CD: Woran hat es gelegen

This is our love

Ren Harvieu

CD: Revel in the Drama