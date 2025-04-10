Ars Acustica - Die lange Nacht 2019 (Teil 5) Rock und Pop

Ein Sonntag am See. Eine Frau sitzt am Ufer und hält ihre beiden kleinen Kinder im Arm. Was eine Wochenend-Idylle sein sollte, kippt ins Gegenteil. Das Segelboot ist gekentert, der Vater wird vermisst. In diesem harmlosen Badesee kann er doch unmöglich ertrunken sein. Sicher taucht er wieder auf und wird über die Angst seiner Frau lächeln. Während der Rettungshubschrauber über ihr kreist, erinnert sich die Erzählerin an ihr Leben mit diesem Mann, ihrem Gegenpart in einer bewegten Ehe.

Hörspiel von Maike Wetzel nach ihrem gleichnamigen Roman | Mit: Anne Ratte-Polle, Manuel Harder | Regie: Kai Grehn | SWR 2025 - Premiere