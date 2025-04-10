  1. SWR
  2. SWR Kultur
  3. Hörspiel

Ars Acustica

Ars Acustica - Die lange Nacht 2019 (Teil 5) Rock und Pop

Stand

Von Autor/in David Bowie, Lisa Carbon, Ursula Bogner, Terre Thaemlitz, Kevin Blechdom, FKA twigs, Peaches

Musik zwischen Gendergewitter und ars acustica: David Bowie, Lisa Carbon, Ursula Bogner, Terre Thaemlitz, Kevin Blechdom, FKA twigs und Peaches.

Station to Station (1976)
David Bowie

Album: Station to Station

Space Oddity (2003)
Lisa Carbon / David Bowie

Mit: Atom™ – Synthesizer, Gesang, Gitarre, Drum Machine

Album: Standards
Label: Rather Interesting ‎– RI 061

Liner Notes (2011)
Ursula Bogner

Album: Sonne = Blackbox
Label: Faitiche 05

Sintesi musicale del linciaggio futurista (2003)
Terre Thaemlitz

Album: Lovebomb
Label: Mille Plateaux ‎– MP117

Comfort my comforter (2008)
Kevin Blechdom

Album: Toi-Même – Noël Akchoté
Label: Winter & Winter

Kicks (2014)
FKA Twigs

Album: LP1
Label: Young Turks

Tent in your pants (2006)
Peaches

Album: Impeach my bush
Label: XL Recordings

Logo SWR2

SWR2 mit hr2: Ars Acustica - Die lange Nacht (bis 6 Uhr) My Favourite Things (VII)

Vier Redakteure stellen Überraschendes, Provozierendes und emotional Bewegendes aus dem weiten Feld der Ars Acustica unter dem Stichwort "Diversity" vor.

Stand
Autor/in
David Bowie
Lisa Carbon
Ursula Bogner
Terre Thaemlitz
Kevin Blechdom
FKA twigs
Peaches
Moderator/in
Frank Halbig