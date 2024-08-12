As it is – Pat Metheny zum 70. Geburtstag

Von Niklas Wandt

Pat Metheny ist einer der populärsten Musiker des Jazz. Den Durchbruch schaffte er Ende der 1970er-Jahre mit beschwingter Fusion, in die Jazz, Rock, aber auch Country einfließen. Mit dem Keyboarder Lyle Mays schuf er Werke mit untrüglichem Gespür für cineastische Momente. Ihnen gelang zusammen mit David Bowie sogar ein Pop-Hit: "This is not America". Bei allem Wohlklang ist Metheny aber auch nie vor konfrontativeren Sounds zurückgeschreckt, etwa in Kollaborationen mit dem Saxofonisten Ornette Coleman oder dem Gitarristen Derek Bailey. Ein Porträt eines außergewöhnlich vielseitigen Klangmalers.



Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny:

As it is

Pat Metheny Group

Chick Corea, Neville Potter:

You' re everything

Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny

Omaha Celebration

Pat Metheny Trio

Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny:

As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls

Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays, Naná Vasconcelos

Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny:

Yolanda, you learn

Pat Metheny Group

Ornette Coleman, Pat Metheny

Song X

Ornette Coleman, Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden, Jack DeJohnette, Denardo Coleman

Jimmy Layne Webb:

The moon is a harsh mistress

Charlie Haden, Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny

Sueno con Mexico

Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny

Spirit of the air

Pat Metheny