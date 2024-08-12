As it is – Pat Metheny zum 70. Geburtstag

Pat Metheny ist einer der populärsten Musiker des Jazz. Den Durchbruch schaffte er Ende der 1970er-Jahre mit beschwingter Fusion, in die Jazz, Rock, aber auch Country einfließen. Mit dem Keyboarder Lyle Mays schuf er Werke mit untrüglichem Gespür für cineastische Momente. Ihnen gelang zusammen mit David Bowie sogar ein Pop-Hit: "This is not America". Bei allem Wohlklang ist Metheny aber auch nie vor konfrontativeren Sounds zurückgeschreckt, etwa in Kollaborationen mit dem Saxofonisten Ornette Coleman oder dem Gitarristen Derek Bailey. Ein Porträt eines außergewöhnlich vielseitigen Klangmalers.
Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny:
As it is
Pat Metheny Group
Chick Corea, Neville Potter:
You' re everything
Pat Metheny
Pat Metheny
Omaha Celebration
Pat Metheny Trio
Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny:
As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls
Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays, Naná Vasconcelos
Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny:
Yolanda, you learn
Pat Metheny Group
Ornette Coleman, Pat Metheny
Song X
Ornette Coleman, Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden, Jack DeJohnette, Denardo Coleman
Jimmy Layne Webb:
The moon is a harsh mistress
Charlie Haden, Pat Metheny
Pat Metheny
Sueno con Mexico
Pat Metheny
Pat Metheny
Spirit of the air
Pat Metheny