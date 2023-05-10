ECLAT Festival Neue Musik Stuttgart

- Datum:
- Beginn:
- Ort:
Theaterhaus am Pragsattel
Siemensstraße 11
70469 Stuttgart
- Programm:
- MILICA DJORDJEVIĆ
Neues Werk für Orchester (Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR)
TURGUT ERÇETIN
Neues Werk für Barockoboe, Barockklarinette/Chalumeau, Barockfagott und Cembalo (Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR)
FRANCK BEDROSSIAN
Don Quixote Concerto. Memories of a knight errant for a pianist,
his assistant and orchestra (Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR)
- Mitwirkende:
- Peter Veale, Barockoboe
Carl Rosman, Barockklarinette und Chalumeau
James Aylward, Barockfagott
Alex Waite, Cembalo
Christoph Grund, Klavier
Jochen Schorer, Assistent und Schlagzeug
SWR Symphonieorchester
Brad Lubman, Dirigent