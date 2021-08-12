SWR SWR Classic SWR Schwetzinger Festspiele Szenenfotos zu "Wilde" von Hèctor Parra STAND 1.6.2015, 12:36 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Uraufführung am 22. Mai 2015 bei den Schwetzinger SWR Festspielen SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR Schwetzinger SWR-Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel SWR SWR-Schwetzinger Festspiele - H. J. Michel