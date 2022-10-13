Giga Hertz Preis

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Medientheater
ZKM
Lorenzstr. 19
76135 Karlsruhe
- Programm:
- Anthony Tan
"Pose VII" für Flöte und Elektronik UA
Luigi Nono
"La fabbrica illuminata" für Sopran und Tonband
Ying Wang
"Black Hole, Big Bang" für Sopran, Flöte, Klarinette, Posaune, Keyboards, VIoloncello, tape und visual arts UA
Huihui Cheng
"The tides soul" für eine singende Cellistin und Live-Elektronik UA
Brice Pauset
"Après une lecture de Marx (1. Accumulation)" für Flöten, Klarinetten, Posaune, Percussion, Piano, Violine, Viola, Violoncello, Kontrabass und Elektronik UA
Detlef Heusinger
"Abzweige" für Flöte, Oboe, Fagott, Percussion, Piano, Violinen, Viola, Violoncello, Kontrabass und Zuspielband
- Mitwirkende:
- Marysol Schalit, Sopran
Ensemble Experimental
Dirigent: Detlef Heusinger
SWR Experimentalstudio
Klangregie: Joachim Haas, Thomas Hummel, Daniel Musika, Maurice Oeser