- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Kleiner Sendesaal
Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb)
Masurenallee 8 - 14
14057 Berlin-Charlottenburg
- Programm:
- Li-Ying Wu
"The Truth Will Set you Free" für Gitrarre, Violoncello, Klavier, Schlagzeug und Elektronik
Marta Gentilucci
"Auf die Lider" für Sopran, Schlagzeug und Elektronik
Roque Rivas
"Blumentanz" für Violoncello und Elektronik
Detlef Heusinger
"4 Crossroads" für Theremin, Viola/Violoncello, Gitarre, Klavier, Percussion Live-Elektronik
Detlef Heusinger
"Abzweige" für Flöte, Oboe, Fagott, Percussion, Piano, Violinen, Viola, Violoncello, Kontrabass und Zuspielband
- Mitwirkende:
- Gan-ya Ben-gur Akselrod, Sopran
Ensemble Experimental
Detlef Heusinger, Dirigent
SWR Experimentalstudio
Klangregie: Joachim Haas, Daniel Miska, Maurice Oeser