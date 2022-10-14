Das Experimentalstudio bei Musik am Dreizehnten in Bad Cannstatt

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
-
Stadtkirche Stuttgart - Bad Cannstatt
Marktplatz 1
70372 Stuttgart - Bad Canstatt
- Programm:
- Huihui Cheng
"The tides soul" für eine singende Cellistin und Elektronik
Detlef Heusinger
"1. Choral" für Chor
Detlef Heusinger
"Ver-Blendung" für Flöte, Orgel und Live-Elektronik UA
Detlef Heusinger
"2. Choral" für Chor
Olivier Messiaen
"Nr. VIII" aus: "Quatuor pour la fin de temps" für Theremin und Orgel
Detlef Heusinger
"4 Crossroads" für Theremin, E-Gitarre, Synthesizer/Piano, Violoncello,
Percussion und Live-Elektronik
Detlef Heusinger
"Matthäus 344b" für Kinderchor, Orgel, Percussion
Detlef Heusinger
"3. Choral" für Chor UA
- Mitwirkende:
- Ensemble Experimental
Cantus Stuttgart
Feuerbacher Kinderchor
Christine Marx, Leitung
Jörg-Hannes Hahn, Dirigent/Orgel
SWR Experimentalstudio:
Lukas Nowok, Maurice Oeser, Klangregie