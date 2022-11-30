Musikinformatiker und Klangregisseur/music informaticien and sound director

Thomas Hummel, Musikinformatiker und Klangregisseur SWR Anja Limbrumner

Thomas Hummel ist Diplomchemiker, studierte Komposition in Köln und Freiburg u. a. bei Klaus Huber und Mathias Spahlinger und war zwischen 1992-94 Komponist am IRCAM (Paris). Seine Kompositionen wurden von vielen Ensembles, u.a. LENsemble, Holst-Sinfonietta, Ensemble SurPlus, Kairos Quartett und dem Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart aufgeführt und international im Radio gesendet. Thomas Hummel erhielt Kompositionspreise u. a. bei der Villa Concordia Bamberg und Musikprotokoll Graz sowie Stipendien der Deutschen Studienstiftung, des DAAD und der Rosenberg-Stiftung. Veröffentlichungen erfolgten bei MusikTexte, Dissonances, Pfau Verlag und Bärenreiter. Er entwickelt die Datenbankprojekte "das virtuelle Orchester" sowie "conTimbre". An der Universität Freiburg und der Hochschule für Gestaltung Karlsruhe folgte er Lehraufträgen. Beim SWR Experimentalstudio ist er mit der Forschung und Kompositionsarbeit im Bereich des instrumentalen Mischklangs und der Datenbankkomposition beschäftigt.

Seit 1994 ist er Klangregisseur und Musikinformatiker beim SWR Experimentalstudio.

Thomas Hummel holds a degree in chemistry, studied composition in Cologne and Freiburg with Klaus Huber and Mathias Spahlinger, among others, and was a composer at IRCAM (Paris) between 1992-94. His compositions have been performed by many ensembles, including LENsemble, Holst-Sinfonietta, Ensemble SurPlus, Kairos Quartett and the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra, and have been broadcast internationally on radio. Thomas Hummel has received composition prizes at the Villa Concordia Bamberg and Musikprotokoll Graz, among others, as well as scholarships from the German Study Foundation, the DAAD and the Rosenberg Foundation. Publications include MusikTexte, Dissonances, Pfau Verlag and Bärenreiter. He has developed the database projects "das virtuelle Orchester" as well as "conTimbre". At the University of Freiburg and the University of Design Karlsruhe he followed teaching assignments. At the SWR Experimentalstudio he is engaged in research and compositional work in the field of instrumental mixed sound and database composition.

Since 1994 he has been a sound director and music computer scientist at the SWR Experimentalstudio.