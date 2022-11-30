Tontechniker/sound technician

Stefan Huber, Tontechniker SWR Anja Limbrunner

Stefan Huber erhielt langjährigen Unterricht in klassischer und elektrischer Gitarre. Er ist ausgebildeter Informationselektroniker und studierte an der School of Audio Engineering in Zürich mit dem Abschluss Audio Engineer Diploma sowie mit dem Abschluss Bachelor of Recording Arts der Middlesex University in London. Seit 2001 betreibt er ein Tonstudio in Gottmadingen bei Singen am Bodensee.

Seit 2006 ist er Tontechniker beim SWR Experimentalstudio.

Stefan Huber received lessons in classical and electric guitar for many years. He is a trained computer electrician and received a diploma in Audio Engineering from the School of Audio Engineering in Zurich as well as a Bachelor of Recording Arts from the Middlesex University in London. He has operated his own Sound Studio since 2001 in Gottmadingen (near Singen on the Lake of Constance). He has been a sound technician at the SWR Experimentalstudio since 2006.