Redaktionsassistentin/assistant

Stefanie Haupt, Redaktionsassistentin SWR

Stefanie Haupt erhielt ihre musikalische Ausbildung in Violine und Flöte. Sie studierte Romanistik mit den Fächern Französisch, Portugiesisch sowie Betriebswirtschaftslehre an der Albert-Ludwigs-Universität in Freiburg mit dem Abschluss M. A. Mehrere Auslandsaufenthalte führten sie nach Frankreich und Brasilien.

Seit 2005 ist sie Redaktionsassistentin beim SWR Experimentalstudio.

Stefanie Haupt received her musical education in violin and flute. She studied Roman languages and literature with the subjects French and Portuguese as well as business administration at the Albert-Ludwigs-University in Freiburg, graduating with an M. A. Several stays abroad took her to France and Brazil.

Since 2005, she has been assistant at the SWR Experimentalstudio.