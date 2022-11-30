Klangregisseur und Musikinformatiker/sound director and music informatician

Maurice Oeser, Klangregisseur SWR Anja Limbrunner

Maurice Oeser erhielt seine musikalische Grundausbildung in Cello und Klavier. Es folgte ein Studium im Fach Musikdesign an der Staatlichen Hochschule für Musik Trossingen. Zwischenzeitlich arbeitete er als freischaffender Musik- und Medieninformatiker an unterschiedlichen Projekten der Kultur-, Kommunikations- und Automobilindustrie.

Seit 2017 ist er – als Praktikant, Volontär, freier Mitarbeiter und nun fest angestellt – an der Klangregie im SWR Experimentalstudio tätig.

Maurice Oeser received his basic musical training in cello and piano. This was followed by studies in music design at the Staatliche Hochschule für Musik Trossingen. In the meantime, he worked as a freelance music and media computer scientist on various projects in the culture, communication and automotive industries.

Since 2017 he has been working – as an intern, volunteer, freelancer and now permanently – as sound director at the SWR Experimentalstudio.