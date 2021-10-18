Video: NowJazz

Livemitschnitt vom 16. Oktober 2021

Programm

Labour feat. Hani Mojtahedy

Colin Hacklander, Perkussion

Farahnaz Hatam, Laptop

Hani Mojtahedy, Stimme



Duo Lehn/Schmickler

Thomas Lehn, Synthesizer

Marcus Schmickler, Laptop

"Nine-sum sorcery", das aktuelle Projekt des Duos LABOUR mit der Sängerin Hani Mojtahedy, ist ein musikalisches Beschwörungsritual. Düster-dystopische Klänge treffen hier auf die Dramatik traditioneller persischer Melodien und Poesie. Seit über zwanzig Jahren treten der Pianist und Synthesizerspieler Thomas Lehn und der Computermusiker und Komponist Marcus Schmickler gemeinsam auf – als ein Duo, für das künstlerische Rückkopplungsprozesse und das bewusste Spiel mit dem Unvorhersehbaren immer wichtiger geworden sind.

"Nine-sum sorcery", the current project of the duo LABOUR with singer Hani Mojtahedy, is a musical ritual of summoning. Dark dystopian sounds meet the drama of traditional Persian melodies and poetry. For over twenty years, the pianist and synthesiser player Thomas Lehn and the computer musician and composer Marcus Schmickler have been performing together – as a duo for whom artistic feedback processes and the conscious play with the unpredictable have become increasingly important.