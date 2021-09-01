Datum: Sonntag, 17. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 15:00 Uhr

Ort: Bartók Saal

Donauhallen

An der Donauhalle 2

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Normalpreis: 18,00 Euro Ermäßigt: 9,00 Euro

Hansaring 94

50670 Köln

+49 (0) 221 91409830

info@littleticket.shop

Vorverkaufsbeginn: 1.9.2021, 9:00 Uhr Informationen Programm: Pierre Jodlowski

Alan T. – Musiktheater (Szenographie: Clarie Saint Blancat, Libretto: Frank Witzel, Dramaturgie: Martina Stütz) (DE) Mitwirkende: Joanna Freszel, Sopran

Thomas Hauser, Schauspieler

IRCAM

éole – studio de création musicale

Ensemble Nadar

Alan Turing ist der Protagonist des neuen Musiktheaters von Pierre Jodlowski. Dabei geht es nicht nur um seine Pionierarbeiten in den Bereichen der Kryptografie und der Computertechnik, sondern auch um Turings Homosexualität und den gesellschaftlichen Umgang mit Außenseitern. Das Libretto schrieb Frank Witzel. Joanna Freszel und Thomas Hauser personifizieren die Erzählung. So entsteht ein vielschichtiges, mehrdimensionales und multimediales Werk, das zwischen Mensch, Maschine und Gesellschaft changiert.

Alan Turing is the protagonist of Pierre Jodlowski's new music theatre. It is not only about his pioneering work in the fields of cryptography and computer technology, but also about Turing's homosexuality and society's treatment of outsiders. Frank Witzel wrote the libretto. Joanna Freszel and Thomas Hauser personify the narrative. The result is a multi-layered, multi-dimensional and multimedia work that oscillates between man, machine and society.

