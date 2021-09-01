Lecture: mêLe yamomo

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Sitzungssaal
Finanzamt Donaueschingen
Käferstraße 25
78166 Donaueschingen
- Eintritt:
- frei
- Programm:
- mêLe yamomo
Intersektionalität in Archiv, Performance und Klangkunst, Videolecture
- Mitwirkende:
- mêLe yamomo
Wo steht Musik im Gefüge von globaler und politischer Ökonomie, Kolonialismus und Patriarchat? Dieser Frage geht der Künstler und Klangkünstler mêLe yamomo in einer performativen Videolecture nach.
Where does music stand in the structure of global and political economy, colonialism and patriarchy? The artist and sound artist mêLe yamomo explores this question in a performative video lecture.