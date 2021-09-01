Lecture: mêLe yamomo

Datum: Sonntag, 17. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 10:00 Uhr

Ort: Sitzungssaal

Finanzamt Donaueschingen

Käferstraße 25

78166 Donaueschingen

Eintritt: frei Informationen Programm: mêLe yamomo

Intersektionalität in Archiv, Performance und Klangkunst, Videolecture Mitwirkende: mêLe yamomo

Wo steht Musik im Gefüge von globaler und politischer Ökonomie, Kolonialismus und Patriarchat? Dieser Frage geht der Künstler und Klangkünstler mêLe yamomo in einer performativen Videolecture nach.

Where does music stand in the structure of global and political economy, colonialism and patriarchy? The artist and sound artist mêLe yamomo explores this question in a performative video lecture.

Zur Veranstaltungsübersicht