Datum: Samstag, 16. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 16:00 Uhr

Ort: Rathausplatz & Donauquelle Eintritt: frei Informationen Programm: Daniel Ott & Enrico Stolzenburg

DONAU / RAUSCHEN Landschaftskomposition (UA)

Zum 100-jährigen Jubiläum der Donaueschinger Musiktage illuminieren Daniel Ott und Enrico Stolzenburg die gesamte Stadt akustisch und bieten auf, was in Donaueschingen und entlang der Donau klingt. Nicht nur wirken Donaueschinger Musikgruppen mit, auch Kapellen aus den Anrainerländern der Donau reisen zu diesem Konzert an die Quelle des Flusses. Hinzu kommen Field recordings aus vielen verschiedenen Ländern. Unter Mitwirkung vieler Bürger der Stadt schaffen Ott und Stolzenburg so ein echtes Spektakel im Freien.

For the 100th anniversary of the Donaueschingen Music Days, Daniel Ott and Enrico Stolzenburg illuminate the entire city acoustically and offer up what sounds in Donaueschingen and along the Danube. Not only do musical groups from Donaueschingen participate, but also bands from the countries bordering the Danube travel to the source of the river for this concert. Field recordings from many different countries will be heard. With the participation of many citizens of the city, Ott and Stolzenburg create a real outdoor spectacle.

