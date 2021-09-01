Lecture: Holly Herndon

Datum: Samstag, 16. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 10:00 Uhr

Ort: Sitzungssaal

Finanzamt Donaueschingen

Käferstraße 25

78166 Donaueschingen

Normalpreis: 5,00 Euro Ermäßigt: 3,00 Euro Tickets kaufen Vorverkauf Vorverkauf: Little Ticket Shop

Hansaring 94

50670 Köln

+49 (0) 221 91409830

info@littleticket.shop

Vorverkaufsbeginn: 1.9.2021, 9:00 Uhr Informationen Programm: Holly Herndon

On the Voice and A. I. Lectureperformance Mitwirkende: Holly Herndon

Die Sängerin und Laptopmusikerin Holly Herndon hat die Grenzen zwischen popkulturell Konnotiertem und avantgardistischem Experiment immer wieder überwunden. Im Mittelpunkt steht dabei zum einen ihre Stimme, die meist Ausgangsmaterial der digitalen Exkursionen ist, zum anderen die Künstliche Intelligenz, mit der sie sich in den vergangenen Jahren vertieft beschäftigt hat. In ihrem Vortrag stellt sie ihre aktuellen Forschungsergebnisse und Ansätze vor.

The singer and laptop musician Holly Herndon has repeatedly overcome the boundaries between the pop-cultural connoted and avant-garde experiments. The focus is, on the one hand, on her voice, which is usually the source material of the digital excursions, and on the other hand on artificial intelligence, with which she has dealt in depth in recent years. In her lecture she will present her current research results and approaches.

Zur Veranstaltungsübersicht