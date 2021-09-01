Hinweis Tickets für diese Veranstaltung sind aufgrund der pandemischen Lage noch nicht buchbar.

Datum: Freitag, 15. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 17:00 Uhr

Ort: Erich Kästner-Halle

Humboldtstraße 3

78166 Donaueschingen

0771 89864625

verwaltung@eks-ds.de

Normalpreis: 18,00 Euro Ermäßigt: 9,00 Euro Informationen Programm: José Sosaya Wekselmann

Tejidos andinos für Ensemble (UA)

Juan Arroyo

WAYRA für Ensemble (UA)

Canela Palacios

Loss otros für Ensemble (UA)

Ensemble Maleza & Ensemble CG

Improvisation Mitwirkende: Ensemble Maleza

Ensemble CG

Die Ensembles Maleza aus Bolivien und CG aus Kolumbien verbinden in ihrem Instrumentarium und ihren Spieltechniken experimentelle Klänge des Anden-Raums mit denen der europäischen Tradition. Dabei geht es Canela Palacios keineswegs nur um die Instrumente, sondern vielmehr um eine andere Art des Denkens; wie den Umgang mit wenigen Ressourcen oder die Vorstellung von Klang als etwas nicht Einheitlichem. Einen konkreten Stoff, nämlich Rameaus Oper "Les Indes Galantes", in der er in exotisierender Manier Gesänge und Tänze der Inka fingierte, greift der Komponist Juan Arroyo in seinem Stück "WAYRA" auf. Neben den drei Uraufführungen wird auch eine Improvisation der beiden Ensembles zu hören sein.

The ensembles Maleza from Bolivia and CG from Colombia combine experimental sounds from the Andean region with those of the European tradition in their instruments and playing techniques. Canela Palacios is by no means only concerned with the instruments, but rather with a different way of thinking; such as dealing with few resources or the idea of sound as something not uniform. The composer Juan Arroyo takes up a concrete material, namely Rameau's opera "Les Indes Galantes", in which he faked Inca songs and dances in an exoticising manner, in his piece "WAYRA". In addition to the three world premieres, an improvisation by the two ensembles will also be heard.

