Alle Termine und Videos zum Nachschauen

Livestreams der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2021

Alle Livestreams von den Donaueschinger Musiktagen 2021 im Überblick

WANNWAS
Do 14.10. | 16 UhrFestakt 100 Jahre Donaueschinger Musiktage
Do 14.10. | 18 UhrSWR Vokalensemble & JACK Quartet
Do 14.10. | 20 UhrSWR Symphonieorchester
Fr 15.10. | 11 UhrKlangforum Wien
Fr 15.10. | 14 UhrAccanto & SWR Experimentalstudio
Fr 15.10. | 17 UhrEnsembles Maleza & CG 
Fr 15.10. | 20 UhrOrchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg
Sa 16.10. | 11 UhrKlangforum Wien
Sa 16.10. | 18 UhrOmnibus Ensemble
Sa, 16.10. | 20 UhrLucerne Festival Contemporary Orchestra
Sa 16.10. | 21.30 UhrNowJazz
So 17.10. | 11 UhrEnsemble Nikel
So 17.10. | 15 UhrPierre Jodlowski – Alan T.
So 17.10. | 17 UhrAbschlusskonzert SWR Symphonieorchester
