Hanno Leichtmann
Sekulum Klanginstallation
Wo: Museum Art.Plus
Wann: Donnerstag 16-19 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-18 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr
Hanno Leichtmann
gravest hits lounge (UA)
mit
Boris Baltschun, Klavier und Serge Baghdassarians, Modular Synthesizer, Andrea Neumann, Flügel und Innenklavier, Magda Mayas, Klavier und Hohner Klavinet
Wo: Twist
Wann: Donnerstag, Freitag, Samstag, 19 Uhr
Pungwe
Klanginstallation
Wo: Alte Molkerei
Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr
Michael Kleine
Objects lyriques Ausstellung
Wo: Fürstlich Fürstenbergische Sammlungen
Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr
Em'kal
Klanginstallation
Wo: Fischhaus
Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr
Stefan Fricke/Alper Maral
Am Grabe / Erdraum Klanginstallation
Wo: Stadtzentrum
Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr
Stefan Fricke/Alper Maral
Am Grabe – aus der Ferne – Klanginstallation
Wo: Max-Rieple-Platz
Eröffnung: Sonntag 19 Uhr
Sergej Maingardt/Jens Standke
Blindfolded für VR-Brille, Kopfhörer und Lautsprecher (UA)
Wo: Alte Hofbibliothek
Wann:
Donnerstag 16, 18, 20, 22 Uhr
Freitag 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 Uhr
Samstag 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 Uhr
Sonntag 10, 12, 14, 16 Uhr
Für diese Veranstaltung sind Tickets erforderlich.
Klangkunstinstallationen
Drei Klanginstallationen beschäftigen sich mit dem Archiv der Musiktage und der Geschichte der Neuen Musik. Pungwe definieren ihre Sicht auf Donaueschingen aus afrikanischer Perspektive. Hanno Leichtmann ist an den Donaueschinger Hits interessiert. Stefan Fricke und Alper Maral haben die Gräber berühmter Komponisten besucht und dort Aufnahmen gemacht – von Arnold Schönberg bis Karlheinz Stockhausen. Em'kal entwickelt eine afrikanische Perspektive der Klangkunst. Michael Kleine untersucht Requisiten auf den Hiatus zwischen ihrer Beschaffenheit und ihrem Symbolwert. Sergej Maingardt und Jens Standke erkunden die Möglichkeiten der virtuellen Realität.
Three sound installations deal with the archive of the Musiktage and the history of new music. Pungwe define their view of Donaueschingen from an African perspective. Hanno Leichtmann is interested in the Donaueschingen hits. Stefan Fricke and Alper Maral have visited the graves of famous composers and made recordings there – from Arnold Schoenberg to Karlheinz Stockhausen. Em'kal develops an African perspective on sound art. Michael Kleine examines props for the hiatus between their texture and their symbolic value. Sergej Maingardt and Jens Standke explore the possibilities of virtual reality.