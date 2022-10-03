Thomas Meadowcroft: Forever Turnarounds

wurde in Australien geboren und lebt seit 1998 in Berlin. Seine Orchestermusik wurde u.a. vom BBC SO und dem SWR Symphonieorchester aufgeführt, seine Chormusik vom Mädchenchor der Sing-Akademie zu Berlin. Porträtkonzerte seiner Musik wurden von Speak Percussion im Iwaki Auditorium Melbourne und von Yarn/Wire im Miller Theatre NYC gegeben. Neben der Untersuchung der politischen Ökonomie der Musik als Teil der Realisierung jedes Werks, konzentrierte sich Meadowcrofts musikalisches Schaffen oft auch auf das kulturelle Gedächtnis im heutigen regionalen Australien, wie seine Reihe von Hörspielen für DRK und ABC-Radio veranschaulicht. Er studierte Komposition bei George Crumb und Brian Ferneyhough in den USA, und seine Musik wurde bei Mode Records New York veröffentlicht.

English

Australian by birth, has lived in Berlin since 1998. His orchestral music has been performed by, among others, the BBC SO and the SWR Symphonieorchester, his choral music by Mädchenchor der Sing-Akademie zu Berlin. Portrait concerts of his music have been given by Speak Percussion at Iwaki Auditorium Melbourne, and by Yarn/Wire at Miller Theatre NYC. Along with examining the political economy of music as part of each work’s realisation, Meadowcroft’s musical output has also often focussed on cultural memory in contemporary regional Australia, as exemplified by his series of radio plays for DRK and ABC radio. He studied composition with George Crumb and Brian Ferneyhough in the USA, and his music has been released on Mode Records, New York.