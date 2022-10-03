Malika Kishino: Wolkenatlas

Werkkommentar von Malika Kishino

Wie viele Sterne gibt es? Und wie viele Wolken? – Ja, das sind typische Kinderfragen, und die meisten dieser Fragen sind faszinierend, denn je tiefer man darüber nachdenkt, desto merkwürdiger wird die Sache.



Es war Norbert Wiener (1894-1964), der geniale Mathematiker, Gründervater der Kybernetik – und heute halb vergessen, obwohl seine Erkenntnisse in fast allen Regelkreisen unseres täglichen Lebens stecken –, der sein bahnbrechendes Buch Cybernetics von 1948 (deutsch: Kybernetik, 1968) mit einem deutschsprachigen Volkslied eröffnete. Jeder kann es innerlich mitsummen, und es ist von überraschender Tiefe:



Weißt du, wie viel Sterne stehen

An dem blauen Himmelszelt?

Weißt du, wie viel Wolken gehen

Weithin über alle Welt?

Gott der Herr hat sie gezählet

Daß ihm auch nicht eines fehlet

An der ganzen großen Zahl.



"Gott der Herr" – diesen können wir an dieser Stelle umstandslos mit "die Astronomen" und "die Meteorologen" ersetzen, ohne an dem Gesagten etwas zu verfälschen oder zu verändern, denn die Fragen bleiben die gleichen, und es bleibt der Wille, Sterne und Wolken zu zählen.



Ja, wie viele Sterne gibt es denn? Die Herren Astronomen haben darauf Antworten. Mit dem bloßen Auge sind grob geschätzt gut 6500 Sterne bei klarer Sicht zu erkennen. Mit Teleskopen von der Erde aus und im Weltraum deutlich mehr. Und in der Hochrechnung auf den gesamten Kosmos gleich gigantisch viel mehr. Aktuell ist Gaia DR3 mit 1,8 Milliarden Objekten der umfangreichste Katalog, aber es geht ja unablässig weiter, bis wohl auch der letzte der geschätzten 10 hoch 24 Sterne des Universums erfasst sein wird.



Es bleibt dabei: Grundsätzlich alle Sterne sind zählbar. Und auch Komponisten fühlten sich von den Sternen angezogen.



Norbert Wiener sah eine Polarität zwischen den zählbaren Sachen (vereinfacht gesagt: Er bezieht sich auf die klassische Mechanik, auf Newton und die Folgen. Alles hat seinen Ort und seine Zeit, seine Materie und seine berechenbare Dynamik.) und den nur prozesshaft erkennbaren Objekten: z.B. Wolken!



Und damit gelangen wir nun endlich zu dem, was mich beschäftigt hat: nämlich einen "Wolkenatlas" zu komponieren. Nicht mit Graphiken oder Positionstabellen oder mit wissenschaftlichen Mitteln – sondern durch Musik.



Musik ist hervorragend dazu geeignet, alle möglichen Übergänge von "ungreifbaren" Zuständen darzustellen. Weil sie über so viele Zwischentöne verfügt, über so viele Nuancen, über all die Dynamiken, Entwicklungen etc. Wolken verändern sich ständig und treten in einer unendlichen Vielfalt von Formen auf: als Sardinenwolken, schuppige Wolken, gesprenkelte Wolken, faltige Wolken, pockennarbige Wolken, Blasenwolken, glitzernde Wolken, streifende Wolken...



Auch für Wolken gibt es einen Atlas, den Internationalen Wolkenatlas, der 27 verschiedene Wolkenarten in zehn Haupttypen klassifiziert, die in drei Höhenstufen unterteilt sind: niedrige Wolken (Stratus), mittlere Wolken (Altocumulus) und hohe Wolken (Cirrus).



In meinem Stück Wolkenatlas versuche ich, die unendliche Vielfalt von Formen, Farben (die riesige Palette zwischen weiß und grau) und deren Wandelbarkeit durch Klänge darzustellen. Das Orchester, das auf der Bühne bleibt, ist in drei Gruppen aufgeteilt und repräsentiert Stratus (niedrige Wolken), Altocumulus (mittlere Wolken) und Cirrus (hohe Wolken). Jede Gruppe hat eine spezifische Klanglichkeit und darüber hinaus auch eine eigene Tempoebene, einen eigenen Zeitverlauf und ihre eigene Essenz, Richtung, Form und Gestik. Und ihre spezifische Höhe.



Die Schichten fließen zwischen Ordnung und Chaos, manchmal überlappend, oft getrennt voneinander – mehr wird wohl nicht gesagt werden müssen, man kann es hören.



Die Idee, einen eigenen Wolkenatlas durch Klänge zu schaffen, hat mich sehr fasziniert. Eines war mir dabei klar: Es handelt sich um ein Musikwerk – klanglich geformte Materie –, nicht um ein wissenschaftliches Konzept. Und meine Musik unterliegt Kräften, die samt und sonders im Klanglichen liegen. Ich kann nicht behaupten, darüber frei verfügen zu können, denn, einmal freigesetzt, entwickeln die Klänge ein eigenes Leben, folgen ihren eigenen Trieben – aber wir "verständigen" uns, wo es hingehen soll. Ich forme das Stück – und lerne von ihm.



Noch ein Gedanke: Wolken sind Chiffren der Vergänglichkeit. Aber was wären wir ohne sie, ohne die Wolken?

English

How many stars are there? And how many clouds? – These are typical children’s questions and most of these questions are fascinating, because the deeper you think about them, the more curious things become.



It was Norbert Wiener (1894-1964), the brilliant mathematician, founding father of cybernetics – and today half-forgotten, although his findings are in almost all control circuits used in our daily lives – who began his groundbreaking book Cybernetics, published in 1948 (German: Kybernetik, 1968), with a German folk song. Everyone can hum it along – and it has an astonishing depth:



Do you know how many stars stand

On the blue firmament?

Do you know how many clouds go

Far over all the earth?

The God the Lord has counted them

So that not one of them will be missing

Of all the great number.



We can replace here "God the Lord" with "the astronomers" and "the meteorologists" without falsifying or changing anything in what is said. This is because the questions remain the same and the will to count stars and clouds remains, too.



How many stars are there then? The astronomers have answers to it. With the naked eye approximately 6500 stars are visible with a clear view. With telescopes on earth and in space considerably more. And in the extrapolation of the whole cosmos immediately considerably more. Currently Gaia DR3 is the most extensive catalogue with 1.8 billion objects, but it goes on and on until the last of the estimated ten to the power of 24 stars of the universe will be recorded.



Basically all stars can be counted. Composers have often felt attracted by the stars.



Norbert Wiener saw a polarity between the countable objects (He refers to classical mechanics, Newton’s view on space, time and motion. Everything has its place and its time, its matter and its calculable dynamics.) and the objects that are only recognizable by processes, namely clouds!



The idea about "the objects that are only recognizable by processes" has inspired me to compose a "cloud atlas". Not with graphics or position tables or with scientific means – but through music.



Music is entirely capable of representing all possible transitions from "intangible" states. Because it has so many in-betweens, so many nuances, all the dynamics, evolutions, etc. Clouds are constantly changing and appear in an infinite variety of forms: as sardine clouds, scaly clouds, speckled clouds, wrinkled clouds, pockmarked clouds, bubble clouds, glittering clouds, streaking clouds, bowl field clouds...



There is also an atlas for the clouds, the International Cloud Atlas, which classifies 27 different types of clouds into ten main types, divided into three altitude levels: low clouds (stratus), medium clouds (altocumulus), and high clouds (cirrus).



In my piece Wolkenatlas (Cloud Atlas) I try to represent the infinite variety of shapes, colors (with the huge palette between white and gray) and their mutability through the sounds. The orchestra, which remains on the stage, is divided into three groups representing: stratus (low clouds), altocumulus (middle clouds) and cirrus (high clouds) – each group has a specific sonority and, moreover, also its own tempo level, time course and its own essence, direction, shape and gesture. And their specific height.



The layers flow between order and chaos, sometimes overlapping, often separated from each other – more will probably not need to be said, you can hear it.



I was very fascinated by the idea of creating my own cloud atlas using sounds. One thing was clear to me: it is a musical work – matter formed by sound – not a scientific concept. And my music is subject to forces that lie entirely in the sonic. I cannot claim to be able to dispose of it freely, because, once set free, the sounds develop a life of their own, follow their own drives – but we “arrange” where it should go. I form the piece – and learn from it.



Another thought: clouds are ciphers of transience. But what would we be without them, without the clouds?



