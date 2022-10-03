Lula Romero: Parallax

Werkkommentar von Lula Romero

Der Begriff Parallaxe bezieht sich auf den Unterschied in der scheinbaren Position eines Objekts, wenn es von zwei verschiedenen Punkten aus gesehen wird. Aufgrund dieses visuellen Effekts kann es z.B. so erscheinen, als ob der Mond aus einer bestimmten Perspektive die Spitze eines Gebäudes berührt. Von einer anderen Position aus scheint sich der Mond jedoch auf einer Seite des Gebäudes zu befinden. Parallax für Orchester erforscht die Möglichkeit eines hörbaren Parallaxen-Effekts. Das Stück bietet sämtlichen Zuhörer:innen eine jeweils andere Perspektive, je nach ihrer relativen Position zu den Musiker:innen.



Um diese Unterschiede in der Erfahrung des Stücks zu verstärken, werden die Musiker:innen des Orchesters in drei asymmetrischen Gruppen um das Publikum herum positioniert. So wird ein "Sweet Spot", d.h. ein privilegierter Punkt, von dem aus alle Gruppen gleich gut zu hören sind, vermieden. Dadurch entsteht eine Vielzahl von Erfahrungen, die von der Position der Zuhörer:innen abhängen.



Das mehrdeutige Klangmaterial von Parallax verstärkt die Vielfalt der Perspektiven und Verständnisse des Werks. Anstatt von Ursache und Wirkung auszugehen, stelle ich in Parallax Beziehungen des Klangmaterials durch Familienähnlichkeiten her. Auf diese Weise entsteht das Material aus einem Netzwerk von Beziehungen, die für die Zuhörer:innen offen sind und von ihnen verschiedentlich interpretiert und verstanden werden können. Auf diese Weise zwinge ich den Materialien keine kausalen Beziehungen auf und gebe den Zuhörer:innen keine spezifischen Bedeutungen vor. Stattdessen gibt das Stück den Zuhörer:innen die Möglichkeit, durch ihr aktives Hören den Beziehungen zwischen den Materialien nachzuspüren. Darüber hinaus wird dieses Netzwerk aus Materialien zwischen den verschiedenen Orchestergruppen verräumlicht. Das Ergebnis ist eine immersive Klangmasse, die sich bewegt, sich transformiert, sich verändert und sich in jeder Hörposition anders zeigt. Parallax ist ein immersives Klang-Kaleidoskop, in das wir als Zuhörer:innen eintauchen.



Es gibt kein ideales Klangbild für das Stück, auf das es reduziert und als Endprodukt vermarktet werden kann. Vielmehr gibt es eine Vielzahl von gleichzeitigen Versionen. Aufgrund dieser Offenheit und Vielfältigkeit entgeht Parallax festen Bedeutungen und einer sprachlichen Fixierung. Parallax muss erlebt werden und lehnt die Gewalt von Verallgemeinerungen, Urteilen, begrifflichen Einteilungen und Etiketten ab.



Parallax schlägt eine andere Beziehung zwischen Komponist:in und Material, zwischen Subjekt und Objekt vor. Es verwirft die romantische Vorstellung der Komponist:in als Meister und die Illusionen von Kontrolle über das Material zugunsten eines experimentellen Ansatzes. Parallax entwickelt eine Vorstellung von Komponist:in als "posthumanes Subjekt" (Rosi Braidotti), das dem Material keine Form überstülpt und den Zuhörer:innen weder eine Erzählung noch eine Bedeutung aufzwingt. Ich – als diese Komponistin – erreiche meine Handlungsfähigkeit vielmehr durch ein "Intra-Agieren" (Karen Barad) mit dem Material und den Hörer:innen. Diese Idee des Subjekts ist eine Absage an die gewaltsame Beherrschung und Kontrolle des Objekts zugunsten der Intra-Aktion. Es ist eine Absage an die Gewalt der Auferlegung von Bedeutung und Sprache zugunsten der Erfahrung und des Klangs. Das sollte jedoch nicht als holistisches, transzendentales "New Age"-Erlebnis verstanden werden, sondern vielmehr als eine wahrnehmbare, verkörperlichte Erfahrung, die im Raum verankert und in der Zeit verwurzelt ist. Im gegenwärtigen Kontext ökologischer, wirtschaftlicher und gesundheitlicher Krisen, die auf Nutzung und Missbrauch, Beherrschung und Kontrolle von Dingen und Menschen zurückzuführen sind, ist es von grundlegender Bedeutung, andere Beziehungen zu den Dingen zu entwickeln. Wir müssen überdenken, wie wir uns zu anderen und zur Welt verhalten.

English

The term parallax refers to the difference in the apparent position of an object when seen from two different points. Because of this visual effect, it may appear, for example, that the moon is touching the top of a building from one perspective. However, from another position, the moon appears to be on one side of the building. Parallax for orchestra explores the possibility of an audible parallax effect. The piece offers all listeners a different perspective depending on their relative position to the musicians.



To enhance these differences in the experience of the piece, the musicians of the orchestra are positioned in three asymmetrical groups around the audience. This avoids a "sweet spot", that is, a privileged point from which all groups can be heard equally well. This creates a multiplicity of experiences that depend on the position of the listeners.



The ambiguous sound material of Parallax reinforces the diversity of perspectives and understandings of the work. Rather than assuming cause and effect, in Parallax I establish relationships of the sound material through family resemblances. In this way, the material emerges from a network of relationships that are open for the listener to interpret and understand them in different ways. In this way, I do not impose causal relationships on the materials or give specific meanings to the listeners. Instead, the piece gives the listeners the opportunity to trace the relationships between the materials through their active listening. Furthermore, this network of materials is spatialized between the different orchestral groups. The result is an immersive sound mass that moves, transforms, changes, and reveals itself differently in each listening position. Parallax is an immersive kaleidoscope of sound into which we as listeners are immersed.



There is no ideal sound image for the piece, to which it can be reduced and marketed as a final product. Rather, there is a multiplicity of simultaneous versions. Because of this openness and multiplicity, Parallax escapes fixed meanings and linguistic fixation. Parallax must be experienced and rejects the violence of generalizations, judgments, conceptual divisions, and labels.



Parallax proposes a different relationship between composer and material, between subject and object. It rejects the romantic notion of the composer as master and the illusions of control over the material in favor of an experimental approach. Parallax develops a notion of the composer as a "posthuman subject" (Rosi Braidotti) who does not impose form on the material and does not impose narrative or meaning on the listeners. I – as this composer – rather achieve my ability to act through an "intra-acting" (Karen Barad) with the material and the listeners. This idea of the subject is a rejection of the violent domination and control of the object in favor of intra-action. It is a rejection of the violence of the imposition of meaning and language in favor of experience and sound. However, this should not be understood as a holistic, transcendental "New Age" experience, but rather as a perceptual, embodied experience anchored in space and rooted in time. In the current context of ecological, economic, and health crises due to use and abuse, domination and control of things and people, it is essential to develop other relationships to things. We need to rethink how we relate to others and to the world.