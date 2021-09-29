Yair Klartag: Akward Dances and Passacaglia

Werkkommentar von Yair Klartag

Awkward Dances and Passacaglia entstand in dem Versuch, eine Tanzsuite zu komponieren. Da ich die Form einer Suite zu einengend fand, begann sich ein Medley aus tanzähnlichen Fragmenten als musikalische Form herauszukristallisieren. Die ersten Fragmente weisen Merkmale auf, die normalerweise mit "Tanzbarkeit" assoziiert werden, wie Regelmäßigkeit und rhythmische Vorhersehbarkeit. Dann bewegt sich die Kette der Tänze allmählich in Richtung nicht-traditioneller Ausformungen abstrakter Musik. "Tanz" ist hier nicht nur Musik, die konkrete Bewegungen des Körpers hervorruft, sondern vielmehr eine musikalische Struktur, die nach selbst choreografierten Zuhörern sucht und ein unerwartetes Zusammenspiel von Klang und Bewegung zulässt. Ein zweiter Faden, der sich durch das Stück zieht, hat die Form einer Passacaglia. Sie basiert auf der berühmten Phrase aus dem vierten Satz der vierten Symphonie von Brahms, jedoch mit zwei geringfügigen Änderungen: Statt von E nach As durch die Molltonleiter aufzusteigen, werden 3/4-Tonintervalle verwendet, und statt der Kadenz hohes B-tiefes B-E, mit der die Brahms'sche Phrase endet, verflüchtigt sich diese Passacaglia mehr und mehr, jedes Mal, wenn sie auftaucht. Jede Wiederholung dieser Phrase bildet einen Schwerpunkt innerhalb des Flusses der Tanzfragmente und fungiert als Gegenstück zu der etwas chaotisch anmutenden Ansammlung von Fragmenten. Das Denken in Begriffen wie Ausformung und Wiederholung ist eine neue Ausrichtung in meiner Arbeit. Es ist der Versuch, meinen Fokus von subjektivem Ausdruck auf die grundlegende Natur der Musik als Medium zu verlagern, in der Hoffnung, dadurch eine neue Art von Aufrichtigkeit zu finden.

English

Awkward Dances and Passacaglia comes out of an attempt to compose a dance suite. While I found the form of a suite too restricting, a medley of dance-like fragments started to emerge as a musical form. The first fragments address features that are normally associated with "danceability” like regularity and rhythmic predictability. Then, the chain of dances gradually moves towards non-traditional embodiments of abstract music. "Dance” here is not only music that prompts concrete motoric bodily response, but rather a musical structure that seeks self-choreographed listeners and allows unexpected reverberations of sound and movement. A second thread running through the piece takes the form of a Passacaglia. It is based on the famous line from the fourth movement of Brahms' 4th Symphony with two minor changes: instead of ascending from the note E to A# through the minor scale, it uses 3/4 tone intervals, and instead of the high B-low B-E cadence that concludes Brahms' line, it evaporates in each iteration of its appearance. Each reoccurrence of the line provides a center of gravity within the flow of the dance fragments and acts as a counterpart to the somewhat chaotic nature of the collection of fragments. Thinking in terms of embodiment and reoccurrence is a new perspective in my work and marks an attempt to shift my focus from subjective expressivity to the basic nature of music as a medium, in the hope to find a new kind of sincerity.