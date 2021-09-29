Thomas Lehn / Marcus Schmickler: Neues Werk (Uraufführung)

Werkkommentar von Thomas Lehn / Marcus Schmickler

Seit dem Jahr 2000 haben wir gemeinsam ca. 80 Konzerte gegeben und dabei immer wieder Antinomien verkörpert: analog-digital, historisch-aktuell, real-virtuell, intuitiv-strategisch, expressiv-formalisiert, Mensch-Maschine. Dieses Narrativ ist einfach verständlich und überprüfbar. Solch vereinfachende Zuweisung ist ebenso legitim wie lückenhaft, sind wir doch vor allem an der Überwindung scheinbarer Dichotomien und an der Synthese jeweils unterschiedlicher Ausgangspunkte, Klänge und Spielkonzepte interessiert. Vielleicht erscheint diese Synthese im Jahr 2020, im Spiegel der gesellschaftlichen Notwendigkeiten als Überwindung manch anderer binärer Zuweisungen plausibel, doch die synthetisierte Einheit existiert ebenso wenig wie die simple Gegenüberstellung. Das singuläre Ereignis findet sich allein als Kohärenz des Fragmentarischen, im Prozess und als Geflecht von Erfahrungen von Hörer*innen und Musiker*innen.

Wenn man im Rahmen des NOW-Jazz-Konzerts der Donaueschinger Musiktage und im Kontext improvisierter Musik, aus praktischen Gründen oder aus Begeisterung für die ewig wiederkehrende Aktualisierung einer Musiktradition von der Kreation eines "Werkes" ausgeht, ist der Begriff "Werk" wenn schon nicht anachronistisch, dann doch zumindest alles andere als selbstverständlich. In unserem Fall ist die Begriffshälfte -Jazz als Kategorie wenigstens ebenso irreführend, auch wenn bei uns die Freude über die Möglichkeit zur negierenden Überschreitung der Bezeichnungen immer wieder vorherrscht. Sein/Nichtsein, NOW und Jazz zeigen sich als dialektische Verschränkung.

"Als Ontologie wollen wir das Resultat einer Beobachtungsweise bezeichnen, die von der Unterscheidung Sein/Nichtsein ausgeht und alle anderen Unterscheidungen dieser Unterscheidung nachordnet." (Niklas Luhmann: Die Gesellschaft der Gesellschaft, Band 2, Suhrkamp, 1998, S. 895) Die ontologische Wirklichkeit der Musik wird in unserem Fall nicht bestimmt durch das, was gespielt wird ("Werk"), sondern dadurch, wer spielt. Das individuelle Vokabular der Musiker bestimmt den Charakter des Ensembles, unsere spezifischen Instrumente, modifizierter EMS Synthi und Supercollider Code, geben dabei viel vor. Wenn überhaupt sprechen wir von einem "Werk", wenn die Audioaufnahme einer Improvisation der genaueren Überprüfung im Studio standhält, gemischt, editiert, re-arrangiert und abgehakt wurde.

Die Audioaufnahme eines Mehrkanal-Raumkonzertes ist ohnehin ein problematisches Unterfangen, da die Aufnahmen vom Mehrkanal-Konzert in Stereoton gedownmixed werden müssen. Das Ontische der Musik muss bei diesem Transfer neu gefunden werden. Raum und Kairos spielen hier eine besondere Rolle und lassen sich nur schwer in ein anderes Medium übersetzen. Eine Ausnahme bildet die völlig unredigierte Veröffentlichung unseres Konzertes in Helsinki Live Double Séance (editionsMego, 2014) als LP mit einliegender 5.1 DVD.

Der ästhetische Prozess wird bei einer Aufnahme zwar über das veröffentlichende Label und dessen Mechanismen an ein erweitertes Publikum fortgeführt, endet zugleich in Bezug auf das "Werk" und führt von hier aus maximal zu einem anderen neuen "Werk". Der Titel Neues Werk (Uraufführung) bezieht sich damit implizit auf das, was vorausging: unsere bisher letzte CD-Veröffentlichung Neue Bilder (Mikroton 2018). (Neue Bilder war gleichzeitig der Titel einer Gerhard Richter-Ausstellung im Albertinum in Dresden, bei dem Schmicklers Komposition Richters Patterns 2017 aufgeführt wurde.)

English

Since the year 2000 we have given about 80 concerts together and have embodied antinomies again and again: analogue-digital, historical-actual, real-virtual, intuitive-strategic, expressive-formalised, human-machine. This narrative is easy to understand. But such simplifying attributions are as legitimate as they are incomplete, since we are primarily interested in overcoming apparent dichotomies, and in the synthesis of different starting points, sounds and playing concepts. Perhaps the synthesis may seem plausible in 2020, in the light of social necessities, as an overcoming of some binary attributions, but the synthesized entity does not exist, nor does the simple juxtaposition: the singular event is found only as a coherence of the fragmentary, in the process and as a network of experiences of listeners and musicians.

If the creation of a 'work' of art is assumed in the contexts of the NOW-Jazz concert of the Donaueschinger Musiktage and of improvised music ( for practical reasons or out of enthusiasm for the eternally recurring actualisation of a musical tradition) the term 'work' is, if not anachronistic, then at least anything but self-evident. In our case, the term 'jazz' as a category is at least as misleading, even if the joy of the possibility of negatively transgressing the terms always prevails with us. Being/Non-being, NOW and Jazz show themselves to be dialectically intertwined.

"We want to call ontology the result of a way of observation that starts from the distinction between being and not being and subordinates all other distinctions to this distinction.” (Niklas Luhmann, Theory of Society)

In our case, the ontological reality of music is not determined by what is played ('work'), but by who plays. The individual vocabulary of the musicians determines the character of the ensemble, and our specific instruments – modified EMS Synthi and Supercollider code – provide a lot. If at all, we speak of a 'work' when the audio recording of an improvisation withstands the scrutiny of the studio, has been mixed, edited, re-arranged and checked off the list. The audio recording of a multi-channel room concert is a problematic undertaking anyway, as the recordings of the multi-channel concert have to be mixed down into stereo sound. The ontic of the music has to be found again during this transfer. Space and kairos play a special role here and are difficult to translate into another medium. An exception is the completely unedited release of our concert in Helsinki Live Double Séance (editionsMego, 2014) as LP with an enclosed 5.1 DVD.

Although the aesthetic process is continued in a recording to a wider audience – via the publishing label and its mechanisms – it ends at the same time in relation to the 'work', and from here at most leads to another new 'work'. The title Neues Werk (Uraufführung) ('New Work (premiere)') thus implicitly refers to what preceded it: our last CD release to date, Neue Bilder (Mikroton 2018). (Neue Bilder was also the title of a Gerhard Richter exhibition in the Albertinum in Dresden, where Schmickler's composition Richter's Patterns 2017 was performed).