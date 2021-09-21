Liza Lim: World as Lover, World as Self

Werkkommentar von Liza Lim

Der Titel des Werks stammt aus dem Buch World as Lover, World as Self von Joanna Macy, Ökophilosophin, Aktivistin, Lehrerin und Wissenschaftlerin in den Bereichen Buddhismus, Systemdenken und Tiefenökologie. Die Titel der Sätze beziehen sich auf die Struktur von Macys Lehre, die sich in einer spiralförmigen Abfolge von "Dankbarkeit, dann Ehrung unseres Schmerzes für die Welt, Sehen mit neuen Augen und schließlich Weitergehen" bewegt. Jede Stufe ist ein Eingang zum Mitgefühl, das über das kleine Selbst hinausgeht und eine Verbindung mit der inneren, abhängigen, sich gemeinsam entwickelnden Natur des größeren Selbst der Existenz herstellt.

Das klingt alles ziemlich komplex … wie das Schreiben eines Klavierkonzerts

… Aber ich habe dieses Stück aus einer größeren Unbestimmtheit heraus geschrieben als sonst. Ich kann meinen Prozess als eine Art Nahrungssuche beschreiben – eine Suche nach wilden Nährstoffen und Heilmitteln. Ich stöberte in Eindrücken von Treffen und Gesprächen mit der Pianistin Tamara Stefanovich (auf Zoom) und in spurenhaften Erinnerungen an das Hören von Schumann; aber ich stöberte auch auf Twitter – mit seinen wirren Threads voller Wut und Trauer und Falschheit und Wahrheit zwischen persönlichen Nachrichten voller Metaphern – ein seltsam märchenhafter Ort, wo Zeit und Ursache und Wirkung durcheinander geraten sind. Ich war auf der Suche nach den Dingen, die man in Märchen findet – magische Bohnen, vergiftete Äpfel, halluzinogene Pilze, sprechende Steine oder Tiere oder Vögel, gute und böse Wesen –, die einen Übergang zwischen den Realitäten schaffen.

Das Orchester und die Pianistin mit ihrer brillanten Virtuosität und technē werden durch Momente schönen Widerhalls, durch Geräusche und Intonierung von Klangformen festgefahrener Emotionen hindurch in andere Gefilde geführt. Das Gefühl von Dankbarkeit, das Teilen von Trauer und Empörung (die Bohnen und Äpfel und Pilze einer Geschichte) kann uns, wie Macy sagt, auf "ein Terrain führen, das unser begrenztes Selbst übersteigt". Das Märchen versucht zu erzählen, wie sehr wir mit allem und jedem verbunden sind.

Im dritten Satz des Werks taucht ein Kinderlied auf: "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" – der englische Text aus dem 19. Jahrhundert wird Jane Taylor zugeschrieben, gesungen zu der alten französischen Melodie "Ah! vous dirai-je, maman" (Mozart schrieb eine Reihe von Variationen über diese Melodie). Das Wiegenlied ist auch ein Lied des Widerstands, das mit dem vierjährigen, in Australien geborenen Mädchen Tharnicaa Murugappan, ihrer älteren Schwester Kopika und ihren Eltern, die als Flüchtlinge aus Sri Lanka kamen, in Verbindung gebracht wird. Die Familie wird seit drei Jahren von der australischen Regierung festgehalten, trotz vehementer und anhaltender Proteste der Bevölkerung der Stadt Biloela, aus der sie geholt wurde. Jedes Jahr singen Menschen aus Australien und Prominente dieses Lieblingslied von Tharnicaa an ihrem Geburtstag aus Solidarität.

Ah! vous dirai-je, maman,

Ce qui cause mon tourment?

Up above the world so high,

Like a diamond in the sky.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are

Es gibt so viele Welten, die in Welten verschachtelt sind

… Ich komme nochmals auf dieses Geschichtenerzählen zurück. Die Fiktion als Verformung des Gewohnten kann uns einen Realitätseffekt aufzeigen, so wie es die Experimentalphysik tut – beide befassen sich eher mit den Bedingungen des Entstehens als mit einer bestimmten Realität. Wenn ich mit Metaphern arbeite, versuche ich, über die Mimesis hinauszugelangen, hin zu einem Wissen über den Prozess des Entstehens. Anstatt eine Sache in eine andere zu übersetzen und davon auszugehen, dass dieser Vorgang fassbar ist, interessiert es mich, nach einer anderen Art des Wissens zu suchen. Metaphern können als informelle Veränderungen der Welt betrachtet werden, die etwas über den Prozess der Welterschaffung aussagen

Ich schaue hilflos auf das Blatt, während Dinge entstehen und sich auflösen.

Nur atmend und lauschend wandere ich in der weiten Nacht umher.

English

The title of the work comes from the book World as Lover, World as Self by Joanna Macy, eco-philosopher, activist, teacher, and scholar of Buddhism, systems thinking and deep ecology. The section titles refer to the structure of Macy's teaching which moves in a spiral sequence from "gratitude, then, honoring our pain for the world, seeing with fresh eyes, and finally, going forth." Each stage is a portal to compassion that reaches beyond the small self to a connection with the intra-dependent co-arising nature of the larger Self of existence.

That all sounds rather grand ... as is writing a piano concerto ...

But I made this piece from a place of more uncertainty than usual. I describe my process as one of foraging – looking for wild nutrients and medicines. I hunted through impressions of meeting and talking with pianist Tamara Stefanovich (on Zoom) and through vestigial memories of listening to Schumann; but I also foraged on Twitter – with its entangled threads of rage and grief and fake-ness and truth amongst personal messages in metaphorical bottes – a place of strange fairy tale effects in which time, and cause and effect are askew. I was foraging for the things that one finds in fairy tales – magic beans, poison apples, hallucinogenic mushrooms, talking rocks or animals or birds, good and bad entities – that create a passage between realities.

The orchestra and piano soloist with their shiny virtuosity and technē are offered passage into other realms via moments of beautiful resonance, noise, and through voicings of sonic forms of stuck emotions. Embracing gratitude, sharing grief and outrage (the beans and apples and mushrooms of a story) can lead us, as Macy says, to "a terrain that exceeds your delimited self". The tale tries to tell of how bonded we are to each and every thing.

A nursery rhyme appears in the third movement of the work: "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" – the English words from the 19th century are attributed to Jane Taylor sung to the old French melody "Ah! vous dirai-je, maman" (Mozart wrote a set of variations on this tune). The lullaby is also a song of resistance associated with the 4-year old Australian-born girl Tharnicaa Murugappan, her older sister Kopika and their parents who fled Sri Lanka as refugees. The family have been held in detention by the Australian Government for the last three years despite passionate and sustained protests led by the Biloela community from which they were taken. Each year, people in the Australian community and celebrities sing this favourite song of Tharnicaa's on her birthday in solidarity.

Ah! vous dirai-je, maman,

Ce qui cause mon tourment?

Up above the world so high,

Like a diamond in the sky.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

There are so many worlds nested within worlds ... Let me circle around this tale-telling again. Fiction as a deformation of the familiar can show us a reality effect in the way that experimental physics does – both deal with conditions of emergence rather than a singular reality. When I speculate using metaphors, I'm trying to reach beyond mimesis towards knowledge in the process of formation. Rather than translating one thing into another and assuming that this operation is graspable, I'm interested in looking for another way of knowing. Metaphors can be thought of as informal permutations of the world, exposing something of the process of worlding.

I look on helplessly at the page as things arise and dissipate.

Simply breathing and listening I wander around in the vast night.