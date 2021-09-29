Labour: nine-sum sorcery

Werkkommentar zu Labour

Für Donaueschingen präsentiert das Duo LABOUR zusammen mit Hani Mojtahedy und weiteren Künstlern eine neue Version von nine-sum sorcery, angepasst an und erweitert für den Aufführungsort.

"Staub ist das wahre nomadische Wesen. Er zieht umher und entführt sich selbst auf einen trügerischen Boden. Wenn Staubpartikel zusammengesetzt werden, verbinden sie unzählige Begriffe, Sprachen und Materialien, die zu ganz unterschiedlichen Königreichen gehören."

Cyclonopedia: Complicity with Anonymous Materials

nine-sum sorcery kann als okkulte Beschwörung der dunklen Energien – natürlicher, politischer und anderer Art – verstanden werden, die freigesetzt werden, wenn Öl aus dem Boden gewonnen wird. Auf diesem Ritual liegt der Fokus in der rätselhaften elektronischen und perkussiven Komposition von LABOUR. Sie bildet abwechselnd Vorder- und Hintergrund für den eindringlichen Gesang von Hani Mojtahedy, die kurdische und persische Verse interpretiert.

Mojtahedy eröffnet die Darbietung mit einer Lesung von Poshte-Daryaha-Shahrist, einem Gedicht des iranischen Modernisten Sohrab Sepehri, und singt dann Verse aus Gedichten von Ahmad Shamlou und Rahim Loghmani. Ihre melodische Gesangslinie folgt dem dastgah, einem modalen Tonsystem, das einen der wichtigsten Bestandteile der traditionellen persischen Musik bildet. Hier verwendet sie insbesondere die dastgahs homayoun, mahour, hijaz und nava.

Die Komposition von LABOUR nutzt Wolkenformationen, algorithmische Komposition, Psychoakustik, stochastische Verteilung und gewichtetes Zufallsmuster, um die verschiedenen Prozesse und Zeitabläufe von Klangereignissen zu modellieren. Sie verbindet die Granularsynthese konzeptionell mit dem Staub und den Partikeln der Wüste des Xerodome.

Die visuelle Gestaltung des Werks durch Enes Güç und Evelyn Bencicova kombiniert in drei Kapiteln (The Wheel, Cyclone und Xerodome) verschiedene Ansätze aus der 3D-Welt: modellierte Objekte, Drohnenscans und Punktwolken, die den Datenstaub der unendlichen Wüste Xerodome darstellen. Ergänzt wird das Werk durch grafische Illustrationen spezifischer okkulter Bilder von Zeynep Schilling, die von Hydroglyphen (Schlangenschrift) inspiriert sind.

Fredrik Olofsson hat im gesamten Saal LED-Leuchten platziert. Diese batteriebetriebenen und drahtlos gesteuerten Lichter repräsentieren auf visueller Ebene die stochastische Verteilung, die auch in den anderen Aspekten des Werks zu finden ist.

English

For the occasion of Donaueschingen, LABOUR, together with Hani Mojtahedy and collaborators, present a new version of nine-sum sorcery, adapted and enhanced for the performance space.

"Dust is the real nomadic entity. It migrates elsewhere, spiriting itself away an illusive ground. When dust particles are composed, they combine countless terms, languages and materials belonging to entirely different kingdoms.”

Cyclonopedia: Complicity with Anonymous Materials

nine-sum sorcery can be understood as an occult incantation to the dark energies – natural, political and otherwise – that are released when oil is extracted from the ground. This ritual is focused through the enigmatic electronic and percussion composition from LABOUR which alternates between foreground and background for the haunting vocal performance of Hani Mojtahedy, who interprets Kurdish and Persian verses.

Opening the performance with a reading of Poshte-Daryaha-Shahrist, a poem by the Iranian modernist Sohrab Sepehri, Mojtahedy then sings verses from poems by Ahmad Shamlou and Rahim Loghmani. The melodic vocal line she employs follows dastgah, a musical modal system that makes up one of the principal components of traditional Persian music, specifically employing here the homayoun, mahour, hijaz and nava dastgahs.

LABOUR's composition utilises cloud formations, algorithmic composition, psycho-acoustics, stochastic distributions and weighted randoms to sculpt the various processes and timings of sonic events, linking granular synthesis conceptually to the dust and particles of the desert of the Xerodrome.

The work's visuals by Enes Güç and Evelyn Bencicova combine different approaches of the 3D-realm over three chapters (The Wheel, Cyclone and Xerodrome): modelled objects, drone scans and point-clouds representing the data-dust of the infinite desert Xerodrome. The work is completed with original graphic illustrations of specific occult imagery by Zeynep Schilling inspired by Hydroglyph, or snake-writing.

Positioned throughout the hall are the LED lights of Fredrik Olofsson. Battery-powered and wirelessly controlled, these lights provide visual instances of stochastic distribution as found in the other aspects of the work.