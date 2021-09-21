Enno Poppe: Hirn

Werkkommentar von Enno Poppe

Gerne und immer wieder wird das Wort "verkopft" gebraucht. Dieses soll generell das Nachdenken verunglimpfen und kommt aus einer unguten, sehr deutschen Tradition, die den Geist als Widersacher der Seele begreift. In Wirklichkeit macht das Gehirn alles. Hypnose ist ein zerebraler Vorgang, Trance spielt sich im Gehirn ab. Das Gehirn ist unser größtes Geschlechts organ. Wo soll die Seele sein, wenn nicht im Gehirn? In Hirn beobachte ich, wie sich der Tonraum kontinuierlich verändert. Die Musik ist schnell, die Veränderungen langsam. Der Energiezustand der Musik steigt, je mehr wir die Orientierung verlieren. Immer wieder erlebe ich, dass rational entworfene Ordnungen in einen Taumel und in Kontrollverlust münden. Das liegt daran, dass ich der Musik mehr vertraue als dem Kalkül. Aber all das, die Kontrolle und der Rausch, liegen an einem Ort ganz nahe beieinander: dem Gehirn.

English

Gladly and again the expression "overly intellectual" is used. This is generally meant to denigrate thinking and comes from an unpleasant, very German tradition that sees the mind as the adversary of the soul. In reality, the brain (Hirn) does everything. Hypnosis is a cerebral process, trance takes place in the brain. The brain is our largest sexual organ. Where should the soul be if not in the brain? In Hirn (Brain) I observe how the sound space changes continuously. The music is fast, the changes are slow. The energy state of the music increases the more we lose our orientation. Again and again I experience that rationally designed orders end up in a frenzy and in loss of control. This is because I trust the music more than the calculus. But all of that, the control and the frenzy, are very close to each other in one place: the brain.