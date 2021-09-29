Didem Coskunseven: Ext.The Woods.Night

Werkkommentar von Didem Coskunseven

Ext.TheWoods.Night ist ein Stück, das wie ein "akustisches Drehbuch" funktioniert. Es wurde von der Kunst des Films inspiriert und führt, mithilfe der vielfältigen Klangpalette von E-Gitarre, Saxophon, Schlagzeug, E-Piano, Bass-Synthesizer und Live-Elektronik, durch eine imaginäre mitternächtliche Reise.

English

Ext.TheWoods.Night is a piece which operates like a "sonic script”. It takes its inspiration from the art of cinema and weaves an imaginary midnight journey with the help of the diverse sonic palette of e-guitar, sax, percusion, electric piano, bass synthesizer and live electronics.