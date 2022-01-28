  1. SWR
Werke des Jahres 2011

WATCHED OVER LOVINGLY BY SILENT MACHINES

STAND

Jennifer Walshe

Videostill (Foto: SWR, Jennifer Walshe -)
Jennifer Walshe -

There was a visitor.
There were ten visitors.
There were times he missed his rifle.
There were times she wished she had a gun.
The blow was intended to be glancing.
The blow was intended to just miss.
The blow was not intended to connect.
There were times she rolled over in the night.
There were times she rolled over in the night and he sat up.
There was a visitor.
There were ten visitors.
There were times he missed his rifle.
There were times she wished she had a gun.
There were times he rolled over in the night and thought he was somewhere
else.
The blow was intended to be glancing.
The blow was intended to just miss.
The blow was not intended to connect.
There was a visitor.
There were ten visitors.
There were times he missed his rifle.
There was a mop and a woman and a pile of men.
There was glass everywhere.
The blow was intended to be glancing.
The blow was intended to just miss.
The blow was not intended to connect.
There was vomit on the floor at his feet.
There was a visitor.
There were ten visitors.
There were times he missed his rifle.
There were times she wished she had a gun.
There were times he punched a wall.
There were times she wished he’d be found dead in the street.
The blow was intended to be glancing.
The blow was intended to just miss.
The blow was not intended to connect.
The blow was not intended.

Zwei Sängerinnen und zwei Sänger stehen hinter Notenständern und Mikrofonen auf der Bühne (Foto: SWR, Donaueschinger Musiktage - Astrid Karger)
Jennifer Walshes „Watches over lovingly by silent machines“ mit den Neuen Vocalsolisten Stuttgart. Donaueschinger Musiktage - Astrid Karger
Gruppenbild: drei Frauen und drei Männer in Abendgarderobe stehen auf der Bühne und nehmen den Publikumsapplaus entgegen. (Foto: SWR, Donaueschinger Musiktage - Astrid Karger)
Die Neuen Vocalsolisten mit Jennifer Walshe (3. von links). Donaueschinger Musiktage - Astrid Karger
