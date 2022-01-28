WATCHED OVER LOVINGLY BY SILENT MACHINES

Jennifer Walshe

SWR Jennifer Walshe -

There was a visitor.

There were ten visitors.

There were times he missed his rifle.

There were times she wished she had a gun.

The blow was intended to be glancing.

The blow was intended to just miss.

The blow was not intended to connect.

There were times she rolled over in the night.

There were times she rolled over in the night and he sat up.

There was a visitor.

There were ten visitors.

There were times he missed his rifle.

There were times she wished she had a gun.

There were times he rolled over in the night and thought he was somewhere

else.

The blow was intended to be glancing.

The blow was intended to just miss.

The blow was not intended to connect.

There was a visitor.

There were ten visitors.

There were times he missed his rifle.

There was a mop and a woman and a pile of men.

There was glass everywhere.

The blow was intended to be glancing.

The blow was intended to just miss.

The blow was not intended to connect.

There was vomit on the floor at his feet.

There was a visitor.

There were ten visitors.

There were times he missed his rifle.

There were times she wished she had a gun.

There were times he punched a wall.

There were times she wished he’d be found dead in the street.

The blow was intended to be glancing.

The blow was intended to just miss.

The blow was not intended to connect.

The blow was not intended.

Jennifer Walshes „Watches over lovingly by silent machines“ mit den Neuen Vocalsolisten Stuttgart. SWR Donaueschinger Musiktage - Astrid Karger