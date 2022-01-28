Cold Cadaver with Thirteen Scary Scars für Hammond-Orgel, E-Bass, Schlagzeug und Ensemble

Bernhard Gander

das notenblatt ist leer, kalt und leblos.

ich ritze mit meinem stift zeichen ins papier, figuren,

die wie wunden und narben aussehen.

alte und abgenutzte elemente werden zerlegt und

wieder neu zusammengesetzt.

angst vor der zahl 13?

ich verwende 13er rhythmen und formen

(2+2+3+2+4; 3+3+3+4; … 6+7)

bei 6+7 pocht ein alter bekannter an die tür … schicksal?

English

the manuscript paper is empty, cold and lifeless.

i carve symbols into the paper with my pen, figures that look

like wounds and scars.

old and worn-out elements are taken apart and put together

in new ways.

fear of the number 13?

i use rhythms and forms based on 13 (2+2+3+2+4; 3+3+3+4; … 6+7).

with 6+7 we hear an old acquaintance knocking at the door … fate?