Waves digital-analoge Musik

Curd Duca

digital-analoge musik

Der Begriff „digitalanalog“ steht für die elektronische Bearbeitung vorwiegend analoger Klangquellen (akustische Instrumente, Stimmen, Naturklänge, Geräusche, ...).

der wichtigste (künstlerische) akt ist das wahrnehmen .. . .

(meet the sound) . .. .

Die digitale Bearbeitung erfolgt vor allem in der Zeitebene (Schneiden, Mahlen, Strecken, Echos) mit zum Teil manueller Veränderung von Parametern in Echtzeit.

komponieren ist das heraushauen von klang aus einem block von weißem rauschen .. . .

Das Stück Waves ist eine Komposition aus 48 kurzen Einzelstücken und ihren Abfolgen und Übergängen, ihren Farben, ihren Kontrasten und ihrer Logik.

man könnte (auch) sagen „eine symphonie in 48 sätzen“ .. . .

Im Vordergrund steht (zunächst) die Phänomenologie der einzelnen, meist einstimmigen Klänge, ihre Gestalt, Oberfläche, Haptik, Farbe, Textur, ihr Tonus, ihr Gewicht und ihre Bewegung.

(liebe) hörer (und fühler) .. . . .

Jedes dieser Module, dieser Einheiten könnte (potentiell) selbst ein längeres Stück sein, ein Mikro-Narrativ, eine temporäre Welt für sich, ohne (ein) „Davor“ oder „Danach“.

(die) objekte werden zum raum .. . . .

An den Schnittstellen und Übergängen erfährt jedes neue Element eine veränderte Bedeutung durch den Nachklang der vorhergehenden, und es entstehen größere Zusammenhänge, ein Makro Narrativ.

die klänge sind nicht hier, um eine geschichte zu erzählen, nein, sie SIND die geschichte . .. .

Durch die raschen Abfolgen der Elemente wird dieses Makro-Narrativ ständig umgedeutet und weist (über seine Linearität hinaus) in ein Meta-Narrativ, eine gleichzeitige Präsenz alles Bisherigen.

die linearität gibt's geschenkt .. . (aber) die mehrdimensionalität muss man sich erarbeiten . .. .

Eine (weitere) Dichotomie dieser Herangehensweise liegt in der Fokussierung auf den Klang als (rein) abstraktes skulpturales Ereignis, und zugleich im Freisetzen, Begünstigen und sogar Schwelgen in seiner Atmosphäre, seiner „Aura“, deren Entfaltung (ausdrücklich) gewünscht wird – in emphatischer Klarheit.

die nächste stufe des erlebens wäre (dann) der raum (selbst) .. . .

English

digital-analog music

The term ‘digitalanalog’ stands for the electronic processing of mostly analogue sound sources (acoustic instruments, voices, sounds from nature, noises, …).

the most important (artistic) act is perception .. . .

(meet the sound) . .. .

Digital processing occurs primarily at the temporal level (cutting, grinding, stretching, echoes), sometimes with real-time manual changes of parameters.

composing means hewing sound out of a block of white noise .. . .

The piece Waves is a composition consisting of 48 individual pieces and their sequences and transitions, their colours, their contrasts and their logic.

one could (also) say ‘a symphony in 48 movements’ .. . .

In the foreground we (initially) find the phenomenology of the individual, usually monophonic sounds, their shape, surface, haptic quality, colour, texture, their tonicity, their weight and their movement.

(dear) listeners (and feelers) .. . . .

Each of these modules, these units could itself (potentially) be a longer piece, a micro-narrative, a temporary world in itself, without (any) ‘before’ or ‘after’.

(the) objects become (a) space .. . . .

At the intersections and transitions, each new element experiences a change of meaning through the resonances of those preceding it, resulting in larger contexts, a macro-narrative.

the sounds are not here to tell a story, no, they ARE the story . .. .

Through the rapid sequences of elements, this macro-narrative is constantly reinterpreted and points (beyond its linearity) to a meta-narrative, a simultaneous presence of everything that has preceded it.

linearity is for free .. . (but) multi-dimensionality has to be earned. .. .

A (further) dichotomy of this approach lies in focusing on sound as a (purely) abstract sculptural event, and simultaneously in releasing, fostering and even revelling in its atmosphere, its ‘aura’, whose unfolding is (expressly) desired – in emphatic clarity.

the next level of experience would (then) be space (itself) .. . .