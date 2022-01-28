Urðrbrunnr für vier Harfen und Ensemble

Wieland Hoban



Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Urðarbrunnr (ð= weiches th, wie in engl. the) ist in der altnordischen Kosmologie ein Brunnen am Fuße des Weltenbaums (Yggdrasil), an dem drei weibliche Urwesen, Nornen genannt, die Geschicke der Welt lenken. Ihre Namen – Urðr, Verðandi und Skuld – beziehen sich jeweils auf (vorgegebenes) Schicksal, (zeitliches) Werden und (notwendiges) Ergebnis. Diese Anlage wird gelegentlich als Vergangenheit-Gegenwart-Zukunft vereinfacht, doch geht hiermit das zugrundeliegende Kausalitätsverständnis verloren; wichtig ist vielmehr, dass das Vorgegebene durch die Entfaltung in der Zeit zu dem wird, was es sein muss. Dies wird auch an einem Überlieferungsstrang deutlich, wenngleich nicht ausdrücklich in den Quelltexten erwähnt, der sich auf das Weben oder Spinnen bezieht; dort werden also die Fäden des Universums zum tatsächlichen Schicksal der Welt verarbeitet, und das Bild eines Spinnrads in Bewegung veranschaulicht das dreiteilige Modell als unaufhörlichen Zyklus, nicht als krudes Vorher-Nachher.

Es mag ein Gemeinplatz sein, dass die Musik eine Zeitkunst ist, doch wird man sowohl als Komponist als auch als Hörer immer wieder aufs Neue damit konfrontiert. Obwohl bei notierter Musik die Partitur statisch und gegenständlich ist, entflieht die Musik, sobald sie erklingt. Und nicht nur in der Musik gilt, dass jeder gegenwärtige Augenblick zugleich auch vergangene Zukunft und zukünftige Vergangenheit ist. Beim Komponieren wiederum entspricht die Beziehung zwischen dem Ausgangspunkt (ob definiertes Klangmaterial oder Konzept), der Verarbeitung und dem Ergebnis auf eine zwar zeitlich gebundene, durch die schriftliche Fixierung jedoch zeitenthobene Weise dem Nornen-Modell; man könnte die drei als Urkomponistinnen des Universums betrachten. Die Bilderwelt der Fäden, Spinnräder und Webrahmen passte für mein Empfinden perfekt zur Harfe; aus musikalischen Gründen wurden aus den drei Nornen letztlich vier Harfenistinnen. Die Verwendung einer achteltönigen Stimmung ermöglichte eine sehr feine harmonische Rasterung und zugleich ein Potential an Entropie und Nicht-Identität, das dem gedanklichen Hintergrund eher gerecht zu werden schien als eine konventionellere Anordnung es könnte. Die altnordischen Originaltexte flossen als strukturbildende Elemente in den Kompositionsprozess ein.

Urðarbrunnr ist dem Andenken an Armin Köhler gewidmet, der es mir ermöglicht hat, mit dieser außergewöhnlichen Besetzung zu arbeiten.

English

In Old Norse cosmology, Urðarbrunn (ð = soft th, as in ‘the’) is awell at the foot of the world-tree (Yggdrasil) where three ancient female beings, the Norns, determine the course of the world. Their names – Urðr, Verðandi and Skuld – refer to (preordained) fate, (temporal) becoming and (necessary) result. This arrangement is sometimes simplified into past-present-future, but then the underlying concept of causality is lost; what is most important is rather that the preordained structure attains its necessary reality through its unfolding in time. This also becomes evident in a tradition, albeit not found as such in the source texts, of associating the Norns with weaving or spinning; hence the threads of the universe are fashioned into the actual fate of the world, and the image of a spinning-wheel in motion illustrates the three-part model as a never-ending cycle, not a crude before / after relationship.

It may be a truism that music is a temporal art, but one is confronted with this reality time and again both as a composer and as a listener. Although the score of a work of notated music is a static object, the music begins to dissipate as soon as it sounds. And it is not only true in music that every present moment is at once the future that has been and the past to come. In composition, the relationship between the starting point (whether defined sonic material or conceptual design), its compositional treatment and the final result corresponds in a temporally conditioned, yet by virtue of its written form timeless manner to the Norn model; one could view the three as the primal composers of the universe. The pictorial world of threads, spinning-wheels and looms struck me as a perfect match for the harp; for musical reasons, the three Norns finally became four harpists. The use of an eighth-tone tuning enabled a very fine harmonic resolution, and also a potential for entropy and non-identity that seemed more suited to the conceptual background than a more conventional disposition would have been. The original Old Norse texts were taken up into the compositional process as structuring elements.

Urðarbrunnr is dedicated to the memory of Armin Köhler, who gave me the chance to work with this highly unusual instrumentation.