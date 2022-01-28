Leçons de ténèbres für Ensemble und Elektronik

Patricia Alessandrini



Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Leçons de ténèbres basiert auf mehreren Vertonungen der Lamentationen Jeremiae, u.a. von Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Orlando di Lasso, Thomas Tallis, Jan Dismas Zelenka und François Couperin (von dem der Titel stammt), verwendet aber nur den hebräischen Buchstaben, der jedem Vers vorausgeht. Das musikalische Material wurde für jeden Abschnitt der Komposition von verschiedenen Aufführungen und Vertonungen des gegebenen Buchstabens abgeleitet. Die Idee hinter diesem Prozess war, dass der Textinhalt jedes Verses durch die Vertonung des vorausgehenden Buchstabens ausgedrückt wird. Was übrig bleibt, sind Spuren der Expressivität, ohne den semantischen Gehalt des Texts.

Diese Spuren der Originalvertonungen finden sich in den Instrumentalpartien, aber auch in der Elektronik und werden durch die Instrumente mithilfe von Klangwandlern übermittelt. Zeitweise resultiert daraus der Eindruck, dass es eine „originale“ Klangquelle gibt, die aus einzelnen Instrumenten hervortritt und sich über das Ensemble fortpflanzt. Das Gegenteil ist jedoch auch möglich, dass eine Resonanz, die aus den Instrumentalpartien entsteht, wiederum die Resonanz der originalen Referenzkomposition ist. Hörbar wird dies in Spuren von Harmonik und von Melodielinien, die aus der zuweilen geräuschhaften und komplexen musikalischen Textur aufscheinen.

Der Pianist steuert teilweise die Elektronik, indem er ein kleines Midi-Keyboard spielt, das auf dem bzw. im Klavier platziert ist. Um das aus ältererer Musik stammende Material mit einer Tonsprache des 20. Jahrhunderts zu überlagern, verwendet der Pianist auf Klavier und Keyboard einige Gesten und Figuren, die von den Klavieretüden György Ligetis inspiriert sind. Dieses stilistische Nebeneinander wird ebenfalls deutlich durch die Verwendung erweiterter Spieltechniken in den anderen Instrumenten, was dazu führt, dass die wiedererkennbaren Klangfarben der einzelnen Instrumente unterdrückt werden und aus dem Ensemble ein einziges einheitliches „Metainstrument“ wird.

Das Werk ist dem ensemble recherche gewidmet, in großer Dankbarkeit für ihr Mitdenken während des Kompositionsprozesses. Ich möchte aber auch anderen Musikern danken, mit denen ich im letzten Jahr eng zusammengearbeitet habe, denn ihre Hinweise haben das Werk ebenfalls mitgestaltet, so besonders die Mitglieder der Ensembles Interface und intercontemporain. Außerdem danke ich den Donaueschinger Musiktagen und dem SWR Experimentalstudio für die freundliche Zusammenarbeit und die großzügige Unterstützung bei der Beschaffung des elektronischen Equipments.

English

Leçons de ténèbres is based upon various settings of the Lamentations of Jeremiah, including compositions by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Orlando di Lasso, Thomas Tallis, Jan Dismas Zelenka, and François Couperin ( from whom the title is taken), using only the Hebrew letters which precede each verse. Musical materials are derived from various performances and various settings of the given letter for each section of the composition. The idea behind this process is that the content of the text in each verse is expressed by the setting of the letter that precedes it. What remains are traces of expressivity, without the semantic content of the text.

These traces of the original settings are contained in the instrumental parts, but also in the electronics, which are transmitted through the instruments by means of transducers. At times the resulting effect is that there is an ‘original’ source which emanates from the certain instruments and propagates itself through the ensemble, but it can also be the reverse, that there is a resonance which is a consequence of the instrumental parts, which is in turn a resonance of the original composition referenced. This is heard in traces of harmony and melodic lines which emerge from a sometimes noisy and complex musical texture.

The pianist pilots the electronics in part by playing on a small midi keyboard placed on/in the piano. In order to superimpose a 20th-century figurative language on materials originating in earlier musics, the pianist employs some gestures and figures inspired by the Ligeti etudes on bot the piano and keyboard. This stylistic juxtaposition is also apparent in the use of extended techniques in the other instruments, which have the additional effect of suppressing the recognizable timbre of each instrument to create one unified ‘meta-instrument’ from the ensemble.

This work is dedicated to ensemble recherche, with much gratitude for their insights during the compositional process. I would also like to thank other musicians with whom I have had close collaborations over the past year, as their advice has also shaped the work: in particular, the members of Ensemble Interface and Ensemble intercontemporain. I also wish to thank the Donaueschingen Festival and the SWR Experimental Studio for their kind collaboration and generous support in providing the required materials for the electronics.