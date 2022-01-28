Hannes Seidl

Am 1. Mai ging das Radioprojekt Good Morning Deutschland von Geflüchteten und für Geflüchtete mit drei lokalen Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart und Donaueschingen auf Sendung. Gesendet wird kommunales Radio, auf Arabisch, Farsi, Tigrinya, Deutsch, Englisch. Wir senden seither Gespräche zwischen Geflüchteten, MitbürgerInnen und Gästen, wir senden Informationen über Veranstaltungen in den drei Städten – vor allem aber Musik, live gespielt oder aus der Konserve, traditionell, neu oder gemixt.

Die Studios senden nicht nur für den Äther. Sie sind Orte der Produktion, Begegnung und zugleich eine lokale Bühne für alle, die draußen stehenbleiben, zuhören, aktiv teilhaben und partizipieren wollen. Es sind soziale Orte für künstlerischen und informativen Austausch, Orte der Kommunikation.

Good Morning Deutschland gibt der neu entstehenden kulturellen und künstlerischen Vielfalt eine Stimme. Es ist Radio für geflüchtete Menschen mit ihrem kulturellen Wissen, ihren Interessen, musikalischen Wünschen und Vorstellungen. Good Morning Deutschland bietet die Möglichkeit, sich zu vernetzen, auszutauschen, kennenzulernen und gemeinsam zu musizieren.

English

In May, the radio project Good Morning Deutschland by and for refugees went on air with three local studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Donaueschingen. In the immediate proximity of newlycreated refugee housing, the studios not only produce for the airwaves, but also serve as places of production, encounter and simultaneously as local stages for anyone who wants to stop outside, listen, actively partake and participate.

We will be broadcasting in Arabic, Farsi, Tigrinya, German, English. Whether live or canned, the program will focus on music – traditional, new or mixed. It offers ample occasion for conversation and makes Good Morning Deutschland a project with the potential to allow the newly-developing community to network, exchange, make music together and design a future for our society.