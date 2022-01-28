Klaus Schedl

Musik als Mysterium

Zentraler Aspekt meines OEuvres ist die Verwendung von Klangmaterialien, die der Umgebung abgehört und in diesem Sinne dem Jetzt verpflichtet sind. Dementsprechend besteht keine Differenz zwischen Musik und Geräusch, zwischen tonal und atonal. Alles ist Klang der Gegenwart und hat als Teil der Komposition Bestand. In meinen jetzigen Werken verfahre ich nach einem Prinzip der Abschälung, in dem das Werk gewissermaßen aus einer Überfülle von Material herausgebrochen wird. Schichten von unzähligen Klangsplittern werden übereinander gestapelt, und aus diesem extrem verdichteten Klangteppich kristallisiere ich nach und nach das eigentliche Werk heraus. Aus dem Bewusstsein heraus, dem blinden Glauben an den Rationalismus einen Gegenpol bieten zu müssen, verweigere ich mich einer geplanten Strukturlegung im Vorfeld der Komposition. Vielmehr wird das Werk der von den Klangsplittern selbst evozierten Struktur abgelauscht, in einem andauernden Hörprozess, der sich dem Material bewusst ausliefert. Ich kann mich also nur der eigenen Wahrnehmung als Entscheidungs- und Strukturkriterium bedienen. Dadurch entsteht eine Musik, die sich Prinzipien des Dilettantismus öffnet und eine konzeptionelle Überstrukturierung zurückdrängt.

Anlass meines Stückes Blutrausch war ein Artikel in der Zeitschrift Spektrum der Wissenschaft über eine Feldstudie von Psychologen der Universität Konstanz, die sich mit dem Thema Gewalt im Kongo beschäftigte. „Ich vermisse es, ein Kämpfer zu sein. Ich vermisse die Macht! Manchmal habe ich Menschen nur zum Spaß getötet. Andere taten das auch. Blut kann einen mitreißen. So sehr, dass man nicht mehr aufhören kann zu töten.“ So sagte ein ehemaliger Kindersoldat in einem Zeltlager der UN. „Bei ehemaligen Kombattanten in verschiedenen Kulturen konnten wir immer wieder beobachten, dass das Ausleben von Gewalt als lustvoll erlebt wird. Allen Hollywood-Klischees zum Trotz sind diejenigen, die töten, in der Regel nicht psychisch krank. Planen und Ausüben von Gewalt als ‚appetitiv‘, also als angenehm zu erleben, gehört zum Menschsein dazu.“

Ich habe mein Stück in drei Teile gegliedert. Wort Erkenntnis Tat. Das Wort äußert sich in der Predigt. Die Predigt ist mit ihren giftspeienden Worten, bei der der Intellekt Gehilfe der hasserfüllten Emotion ist, die Basis für die spätere Tat. Die Entmenschlichung des Gegenübers ist das Ziel. Ohne sie kein Massaker. Diese Worte formen eine Erkenntnis des Schreckens, die sich im Massaker orgiastisch und exzessiv entlädt. Hier ist nichts feinsinnig und leise. Es ist roh, laut, ungeordnet, körperlich, ohne Regeln und unerträglich.

English

Music as Mystery

A central aspect of my oeuvre is the use of sound materials that I have heard in my environment, and which are in this sense indebted to the now. Accordingly there is no distinction between music and noise, between tonal and atonal. Everything is the sound of the present and survives as part of the composition. In my current works I follow a principle of peeling where the work is broken out of a surplus of material, so to speak. Layers of countless sound splinters are stacked on top of one another, and I gradually extract the actual work from this extremely concentrated mass of sound. Conscious that I have to provide an opposite pole to the blind faith in rationalism, I refuse to impose any predetermined structures in advance of composition. Rather, in a constant listening process that deliberately surrenders to the material, I derive the work from the structure evoked by the sound splinters themselves. Thus my own perception is the only criterion I can use for decisions and structures. This results in a music that opens itself up to principles of amateurism and resists an excess of conceptual structuring.

The stimulus for my piece Blutrausch came from an article in the journal Spektrum der Wissenschaft about a field study by psychologists at the University of Constance dealing with violence in the Congo. ‘I miss being a fighter. I miss the power! Sometimes I killed people just for fun. Others did it too. Blood can take you over – so much that you can’t stop killing anymore.’ Those were the words of a former child soldier in a UN camp. ‘We repeatedly observed in former combatants from a variety of cultures that the enactment of violence is experienced as pleasurable. Despite all the Hollywood clich.s, those who kill are not usually mentally ill. Experiencing the planning and use of violence as “appetitive”, i.e. pleasing, is part of being human.’

I divided my piece into three parts. Word recognition deed. The word is expressed in the sermon. With its venomous words, the sermon, in which the intellect conspires to assist the hate-filled emotions, forms the basis of the later deed. The goal is the dehumanization of the other. No massacre without it. These words form a recognition of terror that is orgiastically and excessively discharged in the massacre. There is nothing refined or quiet here. It is raw, loud, disorderly, physical, devoid of rules and unbearable.