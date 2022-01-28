Konzert für Posaune und Orchester

Georg Friedrich Haas



Kompositionsauftrag des SWR, des Sinfonieorchester Basel, des ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien, von Wien Modern und dem Wiener Konzerthaus, gefördert durch die Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung

Mein Posaunenkonzert entstand 2015/2016. Es ist für Mike Svoboda geschrieben. Die Klangschönheit seines Spiels, seine hohe Musikalität und die klare Rationalität seines Denkens hatten mich schon seit unserem ersten Zusammentreffen in Basel beeindruckt. Ich entschied mich, auf Mikes Erforschungen neuerer Spieltechniken zu verzichten und das Instrument auf sein historisches Vokabular zu konzentrieren.

Wie in vielen meiner Werke arbeite ich auch hier mit kontrastierenden Abschnitten: ein tonales Harmoniezitat (mit Vierteltonschattierungen) am Anfang, ein expressiver, an emotional auf- geladenen Sprachmelodien orientierter Mittelteil (der zu einer ausgedehnten Klimax führt) – und ein in engen mikrotonalen Melodieschritten singender Schluss. Als Metaebene – abseits der vordergründigen Expressivität der Musik – wirkte die Erinnerung an Armin Köhler, der selbst Posaunist gewesen ist und der das Werk bei mir in Auftrag gegeben hat.

(Concerto for trombone and orchestra)

My Trombone Concerto was composed in 2015/16. I wrote it for Mike Svoboda; the sonic beauty of his playing, his great musicality and the clear rationality of his thinking had already impressed me at our first meeting in Basel. I decided to refrain from drawing on Mike’s explorations of newer playing techniques and instead focus on the instrument’s historical vocabulary.

As in many of my pieces, I worked here with contrasting sections: a tonal harmonic quotation (with some quartertone shadings) at the start, an expressive middle section based on emotionally-charged speech melodies (leading to a drawn-out climax), and a songlike ending whose melody consists of very small microtonal steps. There is also a meta-level – removed from the immediate expressivity of the music – in the form of recollections of Armin Köhler, who was a trombonist himself and commissioned me to write the piece.