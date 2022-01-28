DW 28 ‘Loops for Davis’

Bernhard Lang



für Bassklarinette und Orchester

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

DW28 stellt die Fortsetzung der Sample-basierten Stücke DW23 und DW24 dar, wobei die Bassklarinette im ersteren und das Saxophon im letzteren Stück bereits thematisiert wurden. Hier wird das Sample selbst zum Ursprung der Loops, nicht in der Simulation, Transkription oder Re-Komposition, sondern mit Hilfe des Samplers als eigenem Instrument. (Siehe Tilman Baumgärtels Buch Schleifen. Zur Geschichte und Ästhetik des Loops)

In … loops for Davis werden die Samples einerseits in orchestralen Kontext, andererseits in denjenigen einer kleinen Band gesetzt. Das Orchester wird als Makro-Sampler eingesetzt, als große Loop-Maschine; die Soloklarinette stellt sich diesem in komplex notierten Solo-Linien, die sich bis zur improvisierten Textur öffnen, entgegen, klinkt sich dann aber wieder in die Loops ein.

Das Stück wurde zusammen mit Gareth Davis entwickelt, die Verstärkungs- und Spatialisierungstechnik im Freiburger Experimentalstudio (Reinhold Braig). Mit Davis hatte ich zuvor bereits die sogenannten „Parkerphonics“ als neue Spielweise entwickelt, die auch hier Verwendung finden.

Und die Doppeldeutigkeit der Widmung bezieht sich natürlich auch auf Miles Davis. Daneben geistern Eric Dolphy und andere Jazzgrößen durch das Stück, schwer erkennbar, aber doch gegenwärtig.

Und das letzte Wort hat …

DW28 is the continuation of the sample-based pieces DW23 and DW24, which thematized the bass clarinet and the saxophone respectively. Here the sample itself becomes the origin of the loop – not via simulation, transcription or re-composition, but with the aid of the sampler as an instrument in its own right. (See Tilman Baumgärtel’s book Schleifen: Zur Geschichte und Ästhetik des Loops)

In … loops for Davis the samples are placed within an orchestral context on the one hand, and a small band context on the other hand. The orchestra is used as a macro-sampler, a great loop machine; the solo clarinet confronts it with intricately-notated solo lines, which sometimes open up to become improvised textures, but then joins in with the loops again.

The piece was developed together with Gareth Davis, and the amplification and spatialization technology at the SWR Experimental Studio in Freiburg (with Reinhold Braig). In previous work with Davis I had already developed what I called ‘Parkerphonics’ as a new playing technique, one that is also used here.

The ambiguity of the dedication also invokes Miles Davis, of course. He is joined by the phantoms of Eric Dolphy and other jazz greats, barely recognizable, but present nonetheless.

And the last word goes to …