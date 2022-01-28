The News In Music (Tabloid Lament)

Thomas Meadowcroft



für Orchester

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR mit freundlicher Unterstützung des Australia Council

Channel 2 Billboard and Open, Channel 4 Open, Channel 5 Open, Channel 5 Open (alternate version), Channel 6 Open, Flagship Current Affairs Open, Business on Sunday Open, Channel 7 Promo Bed, Channel 9 Promo Bed, Channel 10 Promo Bed, Tabloid Lament (edit), Channel 11 ID, Channel 12 Utility Track, Channel 14 Franchise Stinger, Channel 1 Bumper, Channel 15 Billboard, Channel 16 End Credits and Product Placement, Channel 24 ID, Tabloid Lament

Die Nachrichten auf Channel 2. Der Sender für lokale, nationale und überregionale Nachrichten aus aller Welt. Schön, dass Sie dabei sind. Die Schlagzeilen. Schrecklicher Unfall. Sinkende Umsätze. Katastrophale Befreiung. Ein großes Sportwochenende. Die Nachrichten auf Channel 4. Heute Abend. Die Schlagzeilen. Schrecklicher Unfall. Sinkende Umsätze. Katastrophale Befreiung. Ein großes Sportwochenende. Guten Abend. Bilder und Panik. Die Zeit läuft davon. Wie man Dinge verbirgt, indem man sie zeigt. Ängste, die man bewältigen kann. Ein großes Sportwochenende. Treffend. Preisverdächtig. Kompromisslos. Zuverlässig. Faktisch. Zuverlässig. Maßgebend. Umfassend. Instruktiv. Glaubwürdig. Verantwortlich. Einfühlend. / Treffend. Preisverdächtig. Channel 9 Nachrichten. Wir kennen nur ein Tempo. Das sind die Nachrichten von Channel 9. Wirtschaft. Wetter. Und mehr. Glaubwürdig. Verantwortlich. Die Nachrichten von Channel 9. / Erwachsen. Wir haben Angst für Sie, damit Sie Angst haben können um ihre Lieben (um eine ganz besondere Großmutter). Moralisch. Wir schaffen Akzeptanz durch Angst (für Mamis und Papis, für Familien). Sicher. Ihre wirklichen Ängste sind am besten in dem ausgedrückt, was wir Ihnen nicht erzählen. Prinzipienfest. Ihre Vorstellungen davon, was wir sind (für jemanden mit wenig Lebenszeit). Das sind die Channel 10 Nachrichten. (Und jetzt Rhonda mit dem Wetter.)

OK. Lasst uns das nochmal machen. Richtig. Nochmal. Läuft. Das ist ein Niveau der Übertreibung, das nicht aufrechtzuerhalten ist. 30 Sekunden. Eins nach dem anderen. Eine Reihe unverbundener Tragödien, die weder beeinflusst noch erklärt werden kann. 15 Sekunden. Eine gottverdammte Sache nach der anderen. 10 Sekunden. 5.4.3. / Sicher. Verlässlich. (Unverständlich) das. Einfühlsam. Genau. Aufkommend. Vergesst die Aufnahmen. Wir machen es live. / Heute Abend. Diese Musik steht für das Gefühl für einen vorgestellten öffentlichen Raum. (Die Fabrikation eines öffentlichen Raums.) Nimm es weg. Diese Musik ist ein Einschüchterungsversuch durch hohle Gesten. / Wir sind nicht im Geschäft, um die öffentliche Meinung zu ändern. Wir sind im Geschäft, um die kollektiven Empfindungen anzupassen. Dies sind die Nachrichten von Channel 1. Guten Abend. Scheiß drauf. Wir machen es live. / Das kommt morgen. Und das ist für heute. Wir überlassen Sie dem Sound der kodifizierten Macht. Mit einem Schnitt aus ihrem neuen Album. Haben Sie einen schönen Abend. Die Show beenden? Nein. Das kann ich nicht. / Können wir’s vom Anfang nehmen? Können wir weiter oben anfangen? OK. Läuft. Groß und Amerikanisch. (Das ist groß und sehr amerikanisch.) Ein intellektueller subproletarischer Experte nach dem anderen. Jeden Abend. Wir passieren einfach. Da braucht es keine Erklärung. Ich habe kein Bild auf Kamera 2. Kein Bild auf Kamera 2. Kein Bild. Kamera 2 und. Es stimmt nicht auf dem Teleprompter. Ich weiß nicht, was das ist. Das habe ich noch nie gesehen. Irgendwas passiert. Wir reagieren. Was für eine Scheiße. (Feedback.) Wir liefern Vorstellungen von Tischgeräuschen in unsicheren Zeiten. (Was auch immer.) Wir schaffen Bedeutung im Auftrag der Regierung. Wir verstehen die Zeichen. OK. Ich weiß nicht was. Gib’ den Text. Ich kann ihn nicht lesen. Jeden Abend fällt die Welt auseinander. Nur um wundersamerweise wieder hergestellt zu werden, während Sie schlafen. Um dann wieder auseinanderzufallen. Morgen wieder zur gleichen Zeit.

Channel 2 Billboard and Open, Channel 4 Open, Channel 5 Open, Channel 5 Open (alternate version), Channel 6 Open, Flagship Current Affairs Open, Business on Sunday Open, Channel 7 Promo Bed, Channel 9 Promo Bed, Channel 10 Promo Bed, Tabloid Lament (edit), Channel 11 ID, Channel 12 Utility Track, Channel 14 Franchise Stinger, Channel 1 Bumper, Channel 15 Billboard, Channel 16 End Credits and Product Placement, Channel 24 ID, Tabloid Lament

This is Channel 2 News. The leading source of local, national and world news. Good to have you with us. The headlines. Horror smash. Retail headwinds. Disaster relief. A big weekend in sport. This is Channel 4 News. Tonight. The headlines. Horror smash. Retail headwinds. Disaster relief. A big weekend in sport. Good evening. Images and panic. Time runs out. How to hide things by showing them. Fears you can manage. A big weekend in sport. Hard-hitting. Award-winning. Uncompromising. Dependable. Factual. Reliable. Authoritative. Comprehensive. Instructive. Credible. Responsible. Sensible. / Hard-hitting. Award-winning. Channel 9 News. Know one speed and one speed only. This is Channel 9 News. Business. Weather. And more. Credible. Responsible. Channel 9 news. History up close. For people in the know. This is channel 9 news. / Mature. We fear for you so you can fear for your loved ones (for a very special grandmother). Ethical. We purchase acceptance through fear (for mums and dads, for families). Secure. Your real fears are best expressed in what we are not telling you. Principled. Your imaginary ones in what we are (for someone with not much more time to live). This is Channel 10 news. (And now over to Rhonda for the weather.)

OK. Let’s try that one more time. Right. One more time. Rolling. This is a level of exaggeration that is unsustainable. 30 Seconds. One thing after another. A series of unconnected tragedies that can neither be influenced nor explained. 15 seconds. One damn thing after another. 10 Seconds. 5. 4. 3. / Secure. Reliable. (Unintelligible) this. Sensible. Accurate. Coming up. What we can’t commodify we deem culturally irrelevant. After the break. More in a moment. Next up. You screw up one more god damn (unintelligible) time you will be out. Coming up. Release the tapes. We will do it live. / Tonight. This music represents a sentimentality for an imaginary civic space. (A fabrication of civic space.) Take it away. This music represents an intimidation through empty gesture. / We are not in the business of shaping public opinion. We are in the business of aligning collective emotions. This is Channel 1 News. Good evening. Fuck it. We’ll do it live. / That’s tomorrow. And that is it for us today. We will leave you with the sounds of codified power. With a cut off their new album. Have a great evening. To end the show? Yeah. I can’t do it. / Can we take it from the top? Can we go one more from the top? OK. Rolling. Big and American. (This is big and very American.) One intellectual sub-proletarian expert after the other. Every evening. We just happen. No explanation needed. I have got no vision on Camera 2. No vision on Camera 2. No vision. Camera 2 and. It’s not right on the teleprompter. I don’t know what that is. I have never seen that. Something happens. We react. Fucking thing sucks. (Feedback.) We will provide table sound images in unstable times. (Whatever.) We will make meaning in the service of power. We will master the signs. OK. I don’t know what. Get the text up. I can’t read it. Every evening the world will fall apart. Only to be miraculously rebuilt while you sleep. And then torn again. At the same time tomorrow.