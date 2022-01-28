Andreas Dohmen



für E-Gitarre, Harfe, Klavier und großes Orchester

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

a doppio movimento: eine Musik für drei Saiteninstrumente und großes Orchester - für drei Saiteninstrumente (Harfe, E-Gitarre und Klavier) mit sehr unterschiedlichen Traditionen und Klangcharakteristika, spezifischen Klang- und Dynamikpotentialen, individualisierten Spieltechniken und doch auch Gemeinsamkeiten. So gab es immer wieder Versuche von Instrumentenbauern, diese unterschiedlichen Instrumente zu Hybrid-Instrumenten zusammenzufügen: zu Klavierharfen, Lautenklavieren, Harfenlauten. Ein solches zusammengefügtes Instrument ist der Solist in dieser Komposition: der eine Solist, da Harfe, E-Gitarre und Klavier in der Komposition durchweg – in gemeinsamen Texturen – wie ein einziger, untrennbarer Klangkörper gedacht sind und behandelt werden.

Die Harfe – die „arpa a pedali a doppio movimento“, wie sie im Italienischen nach der das Tonhöhenpotential durch dreifache Tonversetzungsmöglichkeiten bestimmenden Mechanik der Harfenpedale heißt –, bleibt dabei immer das konstante Bezugssystem. Von ihr aus wurden die musikalischen Materialien, Strukturen und die Verknüpfungstechniken zu den anderen Instrumenten entwickelt (die zumeist sich kontinuierlich, prozesshaft entwickelnde Harmonik mit Ton-für-Ton-Versetzungen, Bewegungsmodellen, Spieltechniken.) Die drei eng aneinander gekoppelten Soloinstrumente, oft in verschiedenen Mixturen (immer wieder bis hin zu unterschiedlichen Unisono-Strukturen der drei Instrumente), sind in diesem Sinne als Mehrfachdarstellungen des gleichen Materials, oder als „false friends“ (wie im Englischen Worte genannt werden, die sich phonetisch ähneln, aber unterschiedliche Bedeutungen haben) gedacht, mit kompositorischen Prinzipien von Annäherungen und Entfernungen, von Gleichem, Ähnlichem und Verschiedenem, von einem Material in verschiedenen Zuständen, Beziehungen, Umformungen und hier mit der Komposition von verschiedenen Verschmelzungsgraden der Instrumente.

a doppio movimento meint aber auch die Tempobezeichnung: im doppelten Tempo, oder hier besser: ver- und gedoppelte (bzw. verdreifachte) Geschwindigkeitsstrukturen. Ausgangspunkt war dabei die Bisbigliando-Technik der Harfe (zwei verschiedene Saiten der Harfe auf einen Ton gestimmt [verdoppelt]), um höhere Geschwindigkeiten sowie harfentypische Klangmischungen und -farben zu erreichen. Übertragen wird diese Spieltechnik einerseits direkt auch auf die anderen Instrumente, bildet aber zudem auch allgemein die Grundlage bei der Entwicklung von Kompositionstechniken als Prinzipien des „Verdoppelns“: in der Harmonik, bei Dauernstrukturen, der Instrumentation. Ein Spiel mit Aggregatzuständen von verschiedenen Geschwindigkeiten innerhalb des Trios und im Verhältnis zum Orchester. Oft sind dies durchkalkulierte, quasi mechanisch ablaufende Bewegungsabläufe, die sich verselbständigen, bis am Ende nur noch das Spiel der Harfe auf den Pedalen übrigbleibt, die titelgebende Pedalmechanik nicht nur kompositorisches Prinzip ist, sondern selbst zum Klangträger wird.

a doppio movimento: music for three stringed instruments and large orchestra – for three stringed instruments (harp, electric guitar and piano) with very different traditions and sonic characteristics, specific sonic and dynamic potential, individualized playing techniques and, nonetheless, commonalities. Thus there have been numerous attempts by instrument builders to combine these different instruments into hybrids: into piano harps, lute pianos, harp lutes… One such composite instrument is the soloist in this composition: the one soloist, because in this composition, harp, electric guitar and piano are consistently conceived – in joint textures – and treated as a single inseparable body of sound.

The harp – the arpa a pedali a doppio movimento, as it is called in Italian with reference to the pedal mechanism, which defines the pitch possibilities by three levels of transposition per string – remains the system of reference for the entire piece. The musical materials, structures and methods of connection to the other instruments were developed on this basis (the usually continuous, processually- developing harmony with note-by-note shifts, models of movement, playing techniques). In this sense, the three solo instruments, bound tightly to one another, often in different mixtures (repeatedly moving towards different unison structures) are conceived as multiple representations of the same material, or as ‘false friends’ (the term for words that are phonetically similar, but have different meanings), with compositional principles of moving closer together and further apart, of the same, the similar and the different, of a material in different states, relationships, reshapings, and here also composing different degrees of merging between the instruments.

But a doppio movimento also acts as a tempo marking: at double speed, or in this case doubled (and tripled) tempo structures. Here the ‘bisbigliando’ technique on the harp (two strings tuned to the same pitch [doubled]) formed the point of departure in order to arrive at higher speeds, as well as sonic mixtures and timbres typical of the harp. This playing technique is directly applied to the other instruments, but also forms the general basis for the development of compositional techniques as principles of ‘doubling’: in the harmony, durational structures and instrumentation. A play with states of different speeds, both within the trio and in relation to the orchestra. These are often closely-calculated, almost mechanical sequences of movements that take on lives of their own until, at the end, only the sound of the harp pedals is left; the eponymous pedal mechanism is now not only a compositional principle, but becomes the actual carrier of sound.