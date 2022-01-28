George Crumb



für verstärktes Klavier, Toy Piano, Zusatzinstrumente und Stimme (2017)

Deutsche Erstaufführung

Der große russische Komponist Modest Mussorgsky hatte die Idee, in seinem Werk Bilder einer Ausstellung Bilder in Klang zu übertragen. Meine Metamorphoses, Book I sind ein direkter Abkömmling von Mussorgskys eindringlich schöner Klavierkomposition (später von Maurice Ravel und anderen instrumentiert). Manchmal frage ich mich, ob diese Art der künstlerischen Reinkarnation überhaupt möglich ist ohne die Anwendung einer musikalischen schwarzen Magie. Möglicherweise ist dieses dämonische Element bereits im Begriff der „Metamorphose“ impliziert.

Das meine Komposition eröffnende Stück illustriert das Gemälde Der schwarze Fürst (Paul Klee, 1927). Als Vortragsanweisung habe ich geschrieben: „Kühn, mit anwachsender Intensität.“ Ich dachte an Afrika als möglichen Herkunftsort der gesamten Menschheit, und meine Gedanken wechselten zu Nelson Mandela, dem modernen „schwarzen Fürsten“, der von der ganzen Welt bewundert wird für seine Humanität und seinen Mut, trotz der unvorstellbaren Härte und den Zwängen, die auf ihm lasteten.

Der Goldfisch (Paul Klee, 1925): vivace, quasi presto; playfully, whimsically. Mein Stück versucht die bizarre Schwimmakrobatik dieser bemerkenswerten Kreatur zu wiederholen und verdankt einiges Debussys Poissons d’Or aus seinen Images. Ebenso zitiere ich kleine thematische Zellen aus zwei meiner früheren Kompositionen.

Kornfeld mit Krähen (Vincent van Gogh, 1890): lento elegiaco; uncanny, forbidding. Das Gemälde ist eines der letzten Werke van Goghs und ist für mich mit Todesahnung durchtränkt.

Der Geiger (Marc Chagall, 1912/13): poco animato; joyous, exuberant (in a Jewish-Russian folk style). Der Darstellung entsprechend müsste es eher „Der Geiger auf dem Dach“ betitelt sein, da es diese vertraute Figur des jüdisch-russischen Dorflebens darstellt, die alle wichtigen Ereignisse im Leben der Dörfler musikalisch würdigt – Geburten, Hochzeiten, Begräbnisse und so weiter. Ich habe die Stimmung der Geige (G-D-A-E) auf das Sostenuto-Pedals übertragen, so dass diese durch das gesamte Stück widerhallt.

Nocturne: Blue and Gold (Southampton Water) stammt vom amerikanischen Maler James McNeill Whistler aus dem Jahr 1872. Meine musikalische Umsetzung versucht die gespenstische Unwirklichkeit dieser impressionistischen Malerei aufzugreifen. Die Spielanweisung lautet: lento sospeso; ethereal, dreamlike.

Perilous Night (Jasper Johns, 1990): molto vivace; fearfully, with dark energy. Das Bild wurde durch ein gleichnamiges Klavierstück von John Cage angeregt (ein Stück, von einem emotionalen Umbruch in Cages Leben inspiriert). Am Beginn meiner eigenen Perilous Night können wir eine doppelte Reinkarnation erkennen – Musik wird zu Malerei und dann wieder zu Musik.

Les saltimbanques dans la nuit (Marc Chagall, 1957) ist eines meiner Lieblingsbilder. Ich habe meinen eigenen Untertitel dafür entwickelt: „Ein groteskes Ballett für Zirkusleute und einen Poltergeist (in einem trägen Bluestempo, matt, verführerisch, geisterhaft)“. Die Bluesmelodie wird auf einem Toy Piano gespielt und der Poltergeist wird durch zwei Woodblocks in unterschiedlicher Tonhöhe repräsentiert.

Contes Barbares (Paul Gauguin, 1902): drammaticamente. Dieses provozierende Gemälde suggeriert für mich ein Theaterstück für drei Darsteller: ein Erzähler (die fremde, männliche Figur mit ihrem deformierten Umriss und ihren Krallenfüßen), eine alte Geschichten Vortragende (das Mädchen in götterhafter Pose) und eine Tänzerin (das Mädchen zu ihrer Rechten). Die Musik hat eine vierfache Struktur: Der Erzähler beschwört eine Erscheinung, Tahitianischer Todesgesang: der Geist des Totenwächters (Manao Tupapau), der Erzähler beschwört eine Erscheinung, Tahitianischer Tanz: Mythos des Mondes (Hina) und der Erde (Fatou).

La persistencia de la memoria (Salvador Dalí, 1931): lentamente; schattenhaft und traumartig. Ich zitiere drei meiner eigenen „beständigen Erinnerungen“, hervorgerufen durch drei musikalische Zitate:

1) Ein Zitat aus Mozarts Klarinettenkonzert (Mein Vater, ein guter Klarinettist, übte viel zu Hause und Mozart war sein Lieblingskomponist.);

2) Ein Zitat aus Beethovens Klaviersonate op. 110 (dies war das erste von Beethovens späten Werken, das ich als jugendlicher Klavierschüler kennenlernte.);

3) und schließlich Amazing grace – ein beliebter Hymnus im Herzen von Appalachien (meinem Appalachien).

Der Blaue Reiter (Wassily Kandinsky, 1903): molto agitato; with a relentless driving rhythm throughout. Ein Kommentator fragte sich, ob Kandinsky an Goethes Erlkönig gedacht hat, in dem der Tod einen Knaben verfolgt (eine verschwommene kindhafte Kontur ist im Arm des Reiters erkennbar). Ich übernahm diese Interpretation, und die musikalische Umsetzung porträtiert einen galoppierenden Vater mit seinem Sohn in einem wilden, sinnlosen Versuch, dem Tod zu entkommen.

Wie alle meine Klavierstücke seit den Five Pieces for Piano (1962) über Makrokosmos I und II und anderen Werken beschäftigen sich auch die Metamorphoses mit neuen Ausdrucksmöglichkeiten des Instruments. Das beinhaltet eine spezielle Art von Anschlags- und Spieltechniken wie pizzicato, Dämpfungen, die Erzeugung von Obertönen (insbesondere des 5. Teiltons), aber ebenso 26 Glissandotechniken, das Abbiegen von Tonhöhen, spezielle Pedaltechniken usw. Gelegentlich werden die Saiten mit Objekten präpariert, wie zum Beispiel mit einem Glasbecher, einem Schlagzeugbesen, einer Metallkette, einem weichen Schlägel. Manchmal verlange ich auch verschiedene Vokalklänge (Sprechen, Flüstern, Schreien, Singen, Summen). Zusätzlich zum verstärkten Klavier hat der Spieler auch ein Toy Piano, Woodblocks, eine Metallkette, eine Holzrassel und eine Metallspule zu bedienen. Ich hatte stets besonderes Glück, herausragende Pianisten zu haben, die bereit waren, die anspruchsvollen technischen und musikalischen Innovationen meiner Partituren zu bewältigen. Und unter ihnen ist Margaret Leng Tan, für die ich Metamorphoses, Book I geschrieben habe, die herausragendste. Margarets technisches Können und ihre hervorragende künstlerische Sensibilität ist eine Kombination, die das Herz eines jeden Komponisten erwärmt.

The great Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky invented the idea of transforming visual art into sound in his Pictures at an Exhibition. My Metamorphoses, Book I is therefore a direct descendent of Mussorgsky’s hauntingly beautiful piano composition (later orchestrated by Maurice Ravel and several others). I sometimes wonder if this sort of artistic reincarnation would even be possible without the application of a kind of musical ‘black magic’. Perhaps this ‘demonic’ element is already implied in the term ‘metamorphoses’.

The opening piece of my composition illustrates the painting Black Prince (Paul Klee, 1927), over which I have inscribed: Boldly, with smoldering intensity. I was thinking of Africa as the probable place of origin of the entire human race; my thoughts drifted to that modern ‘black prince,’ Nelson Mandela, who won the admiration of the entire world for his humanity and courage despite unimaginable hardship and duress.

Goldfish (Paul Klee, 1925); Vivace, quasi presto; playfully, whimsically. My piece attempts to replicate the bizarre swimming acrobatics of this remarkable creature and owes much to Debussy’s Poissons d’or from his Images. I also quote tiny thematic cells from two of my earlier compositions.

Wheatfield with Crows (Vincent van Gogh, 1890); Lento elegiaco; uncanny, forbidding. This painting is one of the very last works of Van Gogh and seems to me to be suffused with a sense of death.

The Fiddler (Marc Chagall, 1912/13); Poco animato; joyous, exuberant (in a Jewish-Russian folk style). As depicted in the painting, this work might be more accurately titled Fiddler on the Roof since it portrays that familiar figure of Jewish-Russian village life who musically commemorates all the important events of the villagers’ lives –births, weddings, funerals and so forth. I have locked in the tuning of the violin (G-D-A-E) by means of the piano’s sostenuto pedal so that these pitches resonate throughout the entire piece.

Nocturne: Blue and Gold (Southampton Water) was painted by the American Artist James McNeill Whistler, 1872. My musical setting attempts to replicate the eerie insubstantiality of this impressionistic painting. I have inscribed: Lento sospeso; ethereal, dreamlike.

Perilous Night (Jasper Johns, 1982); Molto vivace; fearfully, with dark energy. This painting was inspired by a piano piece of the same title by John Cage (the composition of which was prompted by an emotional upheaval in Cage’s life). So with the advent of my own Perilous Night we see an example of a ‘double reincarnation’ – music into painting, and then again into music.

Clowns at Night (Marc Chagall, 1957) is one of my favorite of all paintings. I have provided my own subtitles: ‘A ballet grotesque for circus folk and poltergeist (in a lazy blues tempo, languid, seductive, ghostly).’ The blues melody is played on a toy piano and the poltergeist is represented by two wood blocks with different pitches.

Contes Barbares (Paul Gauguin, 1902); Drammaticamente. This provocative painting suggested to me a theater piece for three characters: a storyteller (the strange male figure with deformed features and clawed feet), a reciter of ancient lore (the girl in an idol-like position), and a dancer (the girl to her right). I gave the music a fourfold structure: ‘The storyteller invokes a vision…’, ‘Tahitian death chant: spirit of the dead watching (Manao Tupapau)’, ‘The storyteller invokes a vision…’, ‘Tahitian dance: myth of the moon (Hina) and the earth (Fatou)’.

The Persistence of Memory (Salvador Dali, 1931); lentamente; shadowy, dreamlike. I cite three of my own ‘persistent memories’ as revealed by three musical quotations: 1) A quote from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto (my father, an accomplished clarinetist, would often practice at home and Mozart was his favorite composer);

2) a quote from Beethoven’s Piano Sonata op. 110 (this was the first of Beethoven’s late works I learned as a teenage piano student);

3) and finally, Amazing Grace – a favorite hymn tune in the heart of Appalachia (my Appalachia).

The Blue Rider (Vasily Kandinsky, 1903). Molto agitato; with a relentless driving rhythm throughout. A commentator wondered if Kandinsky had in mind Goethe’s poem, The Erl-King, in which Death is pursuing a young child. (An indistinct childlike contour is discernible in the rider’s arms.) I embraced this interpretation and my musical setting portrays a father galloping on horseback with his son in a frantic futile attempt to outrun Death.

Like all of my piano works since Five Pieces for Piano (1962) through Makrokosmos I and II and other works, Metamorphoses is concerned with new modes of expression for the instrument. Included are a special range of timbral techniques such as pizzicato, muted effects, production of harmonics (especially harmonics of the 5th partial), but also various 26 glissando techniques, bending of pitch, special pedal effects, etc. Occasionally objects are applied to the piano strings such as a glass tumbler, a percussionist’s wire brush, a metallic jewelry chain, a yarn mallet. I sometimes also require certain vocal sounds (speaking, whispering, shouting, singing, humming). In addition to the amplified piano the pianist is also required to play toy piano, woodblocks, a metal wind chime, pod rattle and wire coil drum. I have always been most fortunate to have had outstanding pianists who were willing to tackle the formidable technical and musical innovations in my scores. And among the very finest of these is Margaret Leng Tan for whom I wrote Metamorphoses, Book I. Margaret’s technical prowess and superb artistic sensitivity is a combination that must warm the heart of any composer!