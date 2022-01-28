Chaya Czernowin



für Violoncello und Orchester (2017)

Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR und der Philharmonie Luxembourg & Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg

Guardian ist ein Stück, in dem sich das Cello das Orchester erträumt und umgekehrt. Zeitweise wächst das Cello, um das Orchester in seinem Resonanzkörper zu vereinen. Zeitweise träumt das Orchester, es sei das Cello oder nur eine Saite oder nur das Ende des Bogens.

Die Zeit komprimiert und dehnt sich so leicht, dass sie eher ein Duft als eine Leinwand wird. Dieser Duft ist eine kräftige Farbe, die die Form färbt, biegt und transformiert. Aber alles ist filigran und verbleibt oder verschwindet oder schwebt, sodass die Form nicht ein festes Gebilde ist, sondern eher eine strukturierte Äußerung.

Das Stück lebt in einem unmöglichen Kontinuum, das am besten so vorgestellt werden kann: Raum – Gegenwart – Abstufung – Farbe – Bewegung – Geste – Drama – Lied.

Das Stück ist Séverine Ballon gewidmet.

Guardian is a piece where the cello is dreaming the orchestra and vice-versa. At times, the cello grows to include the orchestra within its resonant body. The orchestra, at times, dreams that it is the cello, or even one string only, or even the tip of the bow.

Time compresses and stretches so thin that it becomes a scent rather than a canvas. This scent is an intense color which stains the form, distorts and transforms it. But everything is tenuous and either remains or disappears or is left hanging, so that the form is not a solid building but rather a structured utterance.

The piece lives in the almost impossible continuum which can be imagined this way: Space – presence – nuance – color – movement – gesture – drama – song.

The piece is dedicated to Séverine Ballon.