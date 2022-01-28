Kaleidoskopvillemusik II

Sebastian Claren



für Stimmen, Streicher und Playback (2011/15/17)

Uraufführung

Unter dem Titel Kaleidoskopvillemusik fasse ich eine fortlaufende Reihe von Stücken mit musiktheatralem Bezug zusammen, die sich auf das Stück Licht a capella als Ausgangsmaterial beziehen.

Licht a capella, das ich 2011 für das Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop geschrieben habe, basiert auf einer Folge von Sprachsamples, die aus dem Stück Heiliger Krieg von Rainald Goetz stammen. Ich habe ausgewählte Textteile eingesprochen, einer Frequenzanalyse unterzogen, und die dabei entstandenen Tonhöhenverläufe transkribiert. Einerseits ist jedes Detail auf irgendeine Weise von der Frequenzanalyse abgeleitet, andererseits fordert die Übertragung einer nichtquantisierten Graphik in ein quantisiertes Notationssystem so viele Grundentscheidungen ein, dass bei genügend hoher Detailauflösung der kompositorische Spielraum der Ausdeutung größer wird als die technische Vorfixierung.

Darüber hinaus arbeitet das Stück mit Schnitten, Auslassungen, Aneinanderfügungen und ähnlichen Operationen, die auch im Umgang mit akustischen Samples angewendet werden könnten. Insofern handelt es sich um eine große Samplemaschine, die technisch sehr nahe an den Vorgaben des Textes bleibt, klanglich aber ihre Vorlage vollständig ablöst. Das „Licht“ im Titel bezieht sich auf die flexiblen klanglichen Möglichkeiten des Streichorchesters als Spiel von Licht und Schatten, a capella ist ein bewusst paradoxer Hinweis darauf, dass in diesem Stück alles und nichts Stimme ist.

Die Intention von Licht a capella war es, die natürliche Flexibilität der Sprechstimme auf die Spielweise der Streichinstrumente zu übertragen. Nach der Uraufführung von Licht a capella entwickelte sich im Ensemble der running gag, sich nicht mehr sprachlich, sondern in wortlosen Licht a capella-Flexionen zu unterhalten. Daraus entstand die Idee, für die Musiktheaterproduktion Kaleidoskopville aus dem Jahr 2014/15 die Streicherflexionen wieder zurück auf die menschliche Stimme zu übertragen, woraus sich eine merkwürdige Form von unartikuliertem, aber sprachähnlichem Lallen ergibt, das sowohl vorbegriffliche Hilflosigkeit als auch expressive Unmittelbarkeit auszustrahlen scheint.

Für das neue Stück habe ich mich entschieden, den Titel Kaleidoskopvillemusik beizubehalten, weil er mir eine treffende Metapher für die unaufgeregt forschende Arbeitsweise des Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop darzustellen scheint. Was in dem Stück passieren wird, kann ich nicht sagen, weil ich es noch nicht weiß: Ich fange gerade erst an, daran zu arbeiten. Klar ist aber, dass das Material von Licht a capella an die neue musiktheatrale Situation in Donaueschingen angepasst, formal umgestellt, neu instrumentiert und durch zusätzliches Material ergänzt werden wird.

Kaleidoskopvillemusik is the title of an ongoing series of works with elements of music theatre, all of which use the piece Licht a capella as starting material.

Licht a capella, which I wrote in 2011 for the Kaleidoskop Soloists’ Ensemble, is based on a number of speech samples taken from the play Holy War by Rainald Goetz. I recorded myself speaking selected lines, subjected them to frequency analysis and then transcribed the resulting pitch sequences. On the one hand, every detail is derived in some way from the frequency analysis, but on the other hand, this translation of a non-quantized graphic representation into a quantized notation system demands so many basic decisions that a sufficiently high resolution of details will provide more leeway in the compositional application than the technical determination suggests.

In addition, the piece works with cuts, omissions, juxtapositions and similar operations, which can also be used in dealing with acoustic samples. In this sense, it is a great sample machine that remains technically very close to the specifications of the text, but completely departs from its source in sonic terms. The light in the title refers to the flexible sonic possibilities of the string orchestra as a play of light and shadows, and a capella is a deliberately paradoxical reference to the fact that in this piece, everything and nothing is voice.

The intention in Licht a capella was to transfer the natural flexibility of the speaking voice to the playing techniques of the string instruments. After the premiere, a running joke was born in the ensemble: instead of communicating verbally, they would use wordless inflections from Licht a capella. This led to the idea of the music theatre production Kaleidoskopville (2014/15), which was to transfer these string inflections back to the human voice. This produced a strange form of unarticulated, yet speech-like babbling that seems to radiate both pre-conceptual helplessness and expressive immediacy.

For the new piece I decided to keep the title Kaleidoskopville, because it strikes me as an appropriate metaphor for the calmly exploratory way in which the Kaleidoskop Soloists’ Ensemble works. I can’t say what will happen in the piece because I don’t know yet; I have only just started working on it. What is clear, however, is that the material of Licht a capella will be adapted to the new music-theatrical situation in Donaueschingen, formally rearranged, given new instrumentation and expanded through additional material.