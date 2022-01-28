Olaf Nicolai



Ein Soundstück.

Karl-Sczuka-Preis für Hörspiel als Radiokunst 2017

Das Soundstück nutzt das Radio weniger als Medium der Verbreitung, es nutzt das Radio als Quelle. Dabei thematisiert es die Beziehung, die zwischen Sound und dessen Indexikalität besteht. Weltweit wurden verschiedene Radiokorrespondenten gebeten, für die Produktion jenes Material zur Verfügung zu stellen, das sie als sogenannte "Atmos" bei Demonstrationen, Protestaktionen oder Riots aufgenommen haben. Aus diesem Material wurden dann einzelne Sequenzen für die Komposition ausgewählt. Das Material wurde nicht verfremdet. Es wurde lediglich geloopt und überblendet. Das Stück wurde im Rahmen des Radioprogramms der documenta 14 Every Time A Ear Di Soun und des Deutschlandfunk Kultur gesendet. Es erscheint auch auf Vinyl. Daneben begleitet eine Publikation die Arbeit, die sowohl in Form einer Collage das Kompositionsprinzip visuell inszeniert als auch die 60 Ereignisse verzeichnet, deren Sounds Grundlage des Stücks sind. Das Stück ist ein eigenständiges Werk. Es gibt aber auch eine performative Variante: in Form einer Live-Inszenierung, bei der sich ein Musiker oder eine Musikerin improvisierend zu dem Soundstück "verhält".

"In the woods there is a bird; his song stops you and makes you blush. … And then, when you are hungry and thirsty, there is someone who drives you away."

(Arthur Rimbaud: Illuminations / Enfance / III)

„Au bois il y a un oiseau, son chant vous arrete et vous fait rougir. … Il y a enfin, quand I´on a faim et soif, quelqu´un qui vous chasse.“

(Arthur Rimbaud: Illuminations / Enfance / III)

This sound piece uses the radio less as a medium of dissemination than as a source. This entails thematizing the relationship that exists between sound and its indexicality. For this production, various radio correspondents worldwide were asked to make available material they had recorded as background noises at demonstrations, protest events or riots. From this material, individual sequences were then chosen for the composition. The material was not altered; it was simply looped and layered. The piece was broadcast by Deutschlandfunk Kultur as part of the documenta 14 radio programme Every Time A Ear Di Soun. It will also be released on vinyl. There is also a companion volume, which offers both a visual staging of the compositional principle in the form of a collage and lists the 60 events whose sounds formed the basis of the piece. The piece is a stand-alone work. But there is also a performative version in the form of a live staging, in which a musician ‘behaves’ in an improvisatory way in response to the sound piece.