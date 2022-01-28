after Carroll (Jabberwocky)

Georg Katzer

Lewis Carroll (Charles Lutwidge Dodgson) war vor James Joyce vielleicht der bedeutendste Seiltänzer der englischen Sprache, in der sich allerdings durch ihre Morphologie Sprachspiele besonders anbieten. Palindrome, „Kofferwörter", aber auch lange Texte mit Beschränkungen auf wenige Buchstaben des Alphabets gehören zur Equilibristik der englischen Literatur.

In „after Carroll" benutze ich Sätze, Worte, Textsplitter, Phoneme aus dem Gedicht „Jabberwocky", das ich aus aktuellem Anlass in „Jobberwocky" umzubenennen nicht widerstehen konnte. Es treten auch weitere Gestalten aus dem Buch „Alice behind the Mirrors" namentlich auf. So das groteske Duo Tweedledee/Tweedledum und die Riesenkanone Humpty Dumpty, die von der hohen Mauer fällt und von „all the King's horses and all the King´s men" nicht repariert werden kann. Wie schön!

Ich konnte auch nicht umhin, andere textliche Verdrehungen vorzunehmen (aus „the claws that catch" wird „the laws that catch"...) ganz im Sinne von Carroll und Joyce.

Ein etwas sperriges Ton-Material, ein Modus ohne Halbtonschritte als Stramin/Gitter schien passend für die kauzige Atmosphäre des Stücks, ohne dass darüber hinaus eine weitere strukturelle Vorordnung erfolgte.

Die (optionale) Live-Elektronik sollte nur das Niveau von low-fi haben, the lower the better.

Lewis CarrollJabberwocky

Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe;

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

Beware the Jabberwock, my son!

The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!

Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun

The frumious Bandersnatch!

He took his vorpal sword in hand:

Long time the manxome foe he sought

So rested he by the Tumtum tree,

And stood awhile in thought.

And as in uffish thought he stood,

The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame,

Came whiffling through the tulgey wood,

And burbled as it came!

One, two! One, two! And through and through

The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!

He left it dead, and with its head

He went galumphing back.

And hast thou slain the Jabberwock?

Come to my arms, my beamish boy!

O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!

He chortled in his joy.

Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe;

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.